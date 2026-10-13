While he did play like a superstar under SKY’s captaincy in the T20 World Cup, Samson has had a mixed run in the recent series against West Indies. He produced one standout innings but struggled to maintain consistency across all three matches.

While the former Indian skipper is no longer part of the national squad, his relationship with the player remains the same. Samson and Yadav played and won the ICC T20 World Cup together earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar has been making headlines for his domestic cricket commitments. Despite agreeing to play in the Ranji Trophy, the India batter was not called by Mumbai for their opening fixture against Chandigarh.

Samson scored 11 off nine balls in the opening T20I before delivering an impressive 82 off 41 deliveries in the second match, hitting nine fours and four sixes. However, he managed only three off six balls in the third game, finishing the three-match stretch with 96 runs.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.