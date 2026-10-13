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Suryakumar Yadav has one word for Sanju Samson

Samson shines with mixed performances as Suryakumar praises him on social media

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Sanju Samson (left) and Suryakumar Yadav (right) attend a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Oman.
Sanju Samson (left) and Suryakumar Yadav (right) attend a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Oman.
AFP

Dubai: Sanju Samson has caught the attention of his teammate Suryakumar Yadav after sharing a new picture on social media. The exchange comes as India travel to Hyderabad for the fourth T20 international against West Indies.

While the former Indian skipper is no longer part of the national squad, his relationship with the player remains the same. Samson and Yadav played and won the ICC T20 World Cup together earlier this year.

In their latest interaction, Samson posted an airport photograph on Instagram to which Suryakumar responded in the comments section with a one-word message: “Superstar”.

While he did play like a superstar under SKY’s captaincy in the T20 World Cup, Samson has had a mixed run in the recent series against West Indies. He produced one standout innings but struggled to maintain consistency across all three matches.

Samson scored 11 off nine balls in the opening T20I before delivering an impressive 82 off 41 deliveries in the second match, hitting nine fours and four sixes. However, he managed only three off six balls in the third game, finishing the three-match stretch with 96 runs.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar has been making headlines for his domestic cricket commitments. Despite agreeing to play in the Ranji Trophy, the India batter was not called by Mumbai for their opening fixture against Chandigarh.

The 36-year-old has instead returned to club cricket, making an appearance for MIG Cricket Club in the Mumbai Cricket Association’s President’s Cup. He scored 17 off 10 balls against Muslim United Sports Club, hitting three fours as MIG secured a five-wicket victory.

Suryakumar’s message to Samson offers a glimpse of the camaraderie between the India teammates, with the latter hoping to carry his best form into upcoming international assignments.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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