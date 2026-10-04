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Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 22 year old ODI record

A record-breaking 92 from Rohit was not enough as West Indies stunned India

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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India's Rohit Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on October 3, 2026.
India's Rohit Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on October 3, 2026.
AFP-SAJJAD HUSSAIN

Rohit Sharma has broken another long standing record belonging to Sachin Tendulkar.

The hitman became the fastest opener in ODI history to score 10,000 runs, reaching the landmark during the third ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Rohit got there in just 202 innings as an opener.

Tendulkar had held the record since 2004, when he reached 10,000 ODI runs as an opener in 214 innings against Australia in Brisbane.

That means Rohit reached the landmark 12 innings quicker, breaking a world record that had stood for 22 years.

Rohit entered the match needing only two runs to reach 10,000 and completed the milestone in the opening over.

He also became only the fourth batter to score 10,000 ODI runs as an opener, joining Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Chris Gayle.

But Rohit was not finished there.

India were in early trouble after captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for one and Virat Kohli fell for a first ball duck, leaving the hosts at four for two.

Rohit then joined Ruturaj Gaikwad to rebuild the innings, with the pair adding 137 runs for the third wicket.

The 39 year old looked on course for another century before falling for 92 from 85 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes.

It came just days after Rohit had scored 101 in the second ODI in Guwahati.

West Indies spoil Rohit’s record breaking day

Rohit’s milestone eventually came in a losing cause.

KL Rahul produced a brilliant unbeaten 129 from 87 balls, while Gaikwad made 57 as India recovered from their poor start to post 351 for seven from 50 overs.

But even 351 was not enough.

West Indies captain Shai Hope played a superb innings, battling cramps to finish unbeaten on 162 from 143 balls.

Amir Jangoo also made 67 from 56 balls as West Indies kept themselves in the chase.

The visitors eventually reached 352 for five in 48.2 overs, sealing a five wicket victory with 10 balls remaining.

It was the highest successful ODI run chase in West Indies history. Their previous record came in 2019, when they chased a target of 328 against Ireland.

India still won the three match series 2-1, but West Indies ensured Rohit’s record breaking day ended with defeat.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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