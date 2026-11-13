Former Mumbai Indians batter smashes 21 sixes, scores 202 but still loses

Jacobs hits five sixes in final over, sets records but can't secure victory
New Zealand batter Bevon Jacobs produced one of the most extraordinary innings in domestic cricket history, smashing 21 sixes on his way to an unbeaten double century.
But there was an unexpected twist. His team still lost the match!
The 24 year old scored 202 off just 137 balls for Auckland Aces against Otago Volts in the Ford Trophy on Thursday (November 12).
His remarkable innings included 21 sixes and seven fours, with 154 of his runs coming from boundaries.
What makes the innings even more remarkable is how Jacobs accelerated after reaching his century.
He took 97 balls to reach his first hundred but needed just 40 more deliveries to complete his double century.
And he finished in spectacular fashion, smashing five sixes in the final over.
Jacobs also created a New Zealand record for the most sixes in a List A innings, falling just two short of the world record held by Australia's D'Arcy Short, who struck 23 sixes during his 257 against Queensland in 2018.
It was also Jacobs' maiden List A century, which he converted into a double hundred.
Despite Jacobs' heroics, Auckland could only manage 334 for eight in their 50 overs.
Otago then produced a remarkable chase, reaching 338 for five in 49.1 overs to secure a five wicket victory.
Max Chu led the charge with an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls, while Jack Boyle contributed 62.
Jacobs, who recently featured for New Zealand in the T20I series against India, was also previously part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL.
He did not get an opportunity to play for the franchise during the 2025 season. With the power he has just produced, it wouldn't be a surprise that he will be picked by an IPL team again this time around. And this time, he will definitely get chances to shine.
For Jacobs, it was a day of personal records and extraordinary hitting. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to give his team victory.