Not everyone in the opposition initially recognised the Indian superstar
Dubai: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant turned an ordinary local cricket match in Christchurch into an unforgettable experience for a group of amateur cricketers after making a surprise appearance and accepting an impromptu invitation to join them on the field.
Fresh from scoring a magnificent century in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, Pant joined the Open House Swingers for their Last Man Stands league encounter against The Chosen Ones at Hagley Park.
The unexpected moment began when Mohammad Safi, the Open House Swingers’ recruitment officer, spotted the Indian cricket star riding an electric bike in central Christchurch.
Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Safi recalled approaching Pant for a conversation and a few photographs before spontaneously asking whether he would be interested in playing for his team.
Much to Safi’s surprise, Pant happily accepted the invitation.
Pant quickly got into his cricket gear, borrowed a bat from Safi’s cousin and walked out to the middle, turning an ordinary league fixture into a memorable experience for everyone involved.
Listed on the scorecard under the name ‘Stan Stan’, Pant showcased his trademark aggressive batting, smashing 54 runs off just 21 deliveries, including several impressive sixes. He also shared a batting partnership with Safi, making the evening even more special for the local cricketers.
Interestingly, not everyone in the opposition initially recognised the Indian superstar. Dressed in a striking blue tracksuit, Pant went unnoticed by some players until his powerful hitting prompted questions about his cricketing credentials. Once his identity became known, one of the opposition players was delighted to discover he had been sharing the field with an international cricket star and even took a selfie with him.
Safi was particularly impressed by Pant’s humble and friendly attitude, revealing that the wicketkeeper-batter made no effort to behave like a celebrity despite his international reputation.
“The guy is down to earth, you know? No attitude in him,” Safi told the New Zealand Herald.
The Open House Swingers eventually secured a 16-run victory, posting an impressive 211 before restricting The Chosen Ones to 195.
Pant’s surprise appearance also caught the attention of members of the Indian and New Zealand cricket camps. India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted he was stunned when he heard about the incident, while New Zealand captain Tom Latham described Pant’s participation as brilliant, praising him for sharing his experience with the local cricket community.
Pant’s appearance at Hagley Park came just ahead of India’s second Test against New Zealand at the neighbouring Hagley Oval, scheduled to begin on Friday.