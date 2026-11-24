'Sanju bhaiya, autograph!': Little girl's viral moment with Samson
A little girl's excited request for an autograph from Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has captured hearts on social media, thanks to the wicketkeeper batter's adorable response.
In a video shared by the Sanju Samson Fans Page on X, the young fan can be heard repeatedly screaming, "Sanju bhaiya, autograph!" from the stands as she desperately tries to catch the cricketer's attention.
Samson, who was walking nearby, notices her and responds with a promise.
"Bahaar aajao, deta hu autograph," he says in Hindi, meaning, "Come outside, I'll give you an autograph."
Although the video does not show whether the little girl eventually received her autograph, Samson's response has become another example of his warm relationship with supporters. Knowing Sanju, he would have kept his promise. He is such a nice lad.
The Kerala cricketer enjoys a passionate fan following, and his interactions with supporters regularly attract attention online. He has fans within every age group.
Meanwhile, Samson has been leading Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the team enjoying an impressive run in the domestic T20 competition.
On Tuesday, November 24, Kerala registered a commanding nine wicket victory over Assam in Mohali. Chasing 166, Kerala reached the target in just 12.3 overs, thanks to a sensational unbeaten 93 off 37 balls from Mohammed Azharuddeen. Samson remained unbeaten on 14 off 13 deliveries.
Two days earlier, Samson scored a quickfire 17 off nine balls, including two sixes, during Kerala's 18 run victory over Puducherry. Kerala posted 204/4 before restricting their opponents to 186/8, with MD Nidheesh claiming four wickets.
Samson had also entertained fans with an explosive innings against Maharashtra on November 16. The Kerala captain smashed 47 off just 16 deliveries, hitting five sixes and three boundaries at a strike rate of 293.75.
Rohan Kunnummal contributed 75 as Kerala posted 211/8 before bowling Maharashtra out for 117 to secure a convincing 94 run victory.
While Samson continues to make an impact on the field, his latest interaction with the little girl has reminded fans of the softer side of their cricketing hero.
For a young supporter desperately calling out for an autograph, even a simple response from her favourite cricketer can become a moment to cherish.
What a man.