"Namma Chettan": CSK's emotional birthday message to Sanju Samson wins hearts

Sanju Samson turns 32: CSK's special birthday video says it all
Sanju Samson is undoubtedly one of the most loved cricketers in India, and the affection he receives from fans is something special.
Whether he is playing for India or in the IPL, the Kerala wicketkeeper batter enjoys enormous support, with fans celebrating his success and standing by him during difficult times.
And as Sanju celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, November 11, Chennai Super Kings made the occasion even more special with a heartfelt message.
The five time IPL champions shared a beautiful birthday tribute on social media, calling him their beloved “Namma Chettan”.
In their message, CSK expressed their love for Sanju, saying they would celebrate him today, tomorrow and always, with all their Yellove and whistles.
The franchise also shared a special birthday graphic featuring Sanju in the famous yellow jersey.
The word 'Chettan' means elder brother in Malayalam, while 'Namma' means 'our' in Tamil.
Together, 'Namma Chettan' beautifully captures the affection Chennai Super Kings and their supporters have for the Kerala cricketer.
But CSK had another surprise for Sanju.
The franchise also shared a birthday video with an emotional message about his journey and the love he has received in Chennai.
“Anbuden welcomed you. Yellove embraced you. And you've made it home,” CSK wrote alongside the video.
The message carries a beautiful meaning.
'Anbuden' comes from the Tamil word 'Anbudan', meaning 'with love'. It is also a special expression associated with Chennai Super Kings and their home ground, Chepauk, affectionately known as the Lions' Den.
'Yellove', meanwhile, combines 'yellow' and 'love', reflecting the affection of CSK supporters for their team and players.
Essentially, CSK were telling Sanju that he was welcomed with love, embraced by the Yellow Army and had now found a home in Chennai.
It was a lovely tribute to the Kerala cricketer, who spent several years with Rajasthan Royals before moving to Chennai Super Kings.
And judging by the warmth of these birthday messages, Sanju has already found a special place in the hearts of Chennai supporters.
Sanju has always enjoyed a special relationship with cricket fans, particularly those from Kerala.
His popularity goes well beyond his performances on the field. For many supporters, his journey, humble personality and the way he carries himself have made him a favourite.
Even during periods when he struggled to secure a regular place in the Indian team, his supporters continued to back him.
And after playing an important role in India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, Sanju has given those fans even more reasons to celebrate.
CSK also marked his birthday with another message at 11:11, asking supporters to make a wish for their Chettan.
In a separate video tribute, the franchise celebrated his arrival in Chennai, describing the city as his new home.
For Sanju, who spent several years with Rajasthan Royals before moving to Chennai Super Kings, it is another reminder of the affection he enjoys across the country.
And judging by the warmth of CSK's birthday messages, Namma Chettan has certainly found a special place in the hearts of Chennai supporters.