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Sushmita Sen shares sweet mother-daughter moments with Alisah on way to school

Mother-daughter bond shines as Sushmita Sen shares school visit moments

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen enjoys a selfie moment with her daughter Alisah on their way to a parent-teacher meeting at her school.
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen enjoys a selfie moment with her daughter Alisah on their way to a parent-teacher meeting at her school.
Instagram

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turned an ordinary school visit into a special mother-daughter moment, sharing a series of selfies with her younger daughter, Alisah, as they headed for a parent-teacher meeting.

The actress took to Instagram to post photographs of the two enjoying a selfie session on their way to Alisah's school. Dressed in matching black outfits, the mother-daughter duo looked relaxed and cheerful, with Sushmita completing her look with stylish sunglasses.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress wrote: "Selfie shoot on the way to Alisah's School for Parent-Teacher Meeting!!! What can I say, this is how we roll!!! Besides, I love sharing ANY space this beautiful Angel occupies!!!"

But her heartfelt Dhanteras message particularly stood out. Celebrating the festival, Sushmita spoke about the happiness of raising a daughter, describing her as the truest form of wealth.

"I wish every parent knew the joy of having a Daughter….Truest 'DHAN' ever!!! Happyyyyy Dhanteras to you and all your loved ones!!! Sending abundance your way…always!! I love you guys!!!" she wrote.

The post offered fans another glimpse into the close relationship the actress shares with her daughters and her appreciation of everyday family moments.

Sushmita Sen's journey as a mother

Sushmita adopted her elder daughter, Renee, in 2000, and welcomed Alisah into her family in 2010.

The actress has often shared personal moments with both daughters on social media, celebrating their milestones and expressing pride in who they are becoming.

In August, Sushmita marked Alisah's birthday with an emotional Instagram message, describing her as a thoughtful, kind and generous soul.

Revealing the meaning behind her daughter's name, the actress said she had named her Alisah, meaning 'God's precious gift'.

She also expressed her pride in the young woman her daughter is becoming, saying she believed Alisah would grow up to be a gift to the world and humanity.

With inputs from IANS

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