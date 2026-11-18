Saira Bhupathi wins big at UAE tennis event, following in her father's footsteps
Dubai: Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has a special reason to celebrate as her daughter, Saira, wins a tennis championship in the UAE.
The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share glimpses of the tournament held at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah, where Saira emerged as a winner. Proud of her daughter's achievement, Lara posted pictures from the event, including moments on the court and a photo of Saira holding her trophy and prize cheque alongside two officials.
In one picture, Lara posed with her daughter for a mirror selfie. However, the actor made sure to protect Saira's privacy by covering her face with emojis in all the photographs.
Sharing the pictures, Lara expressed her happiness at seeing how much her daughter had grown, both on and off the court.
" Went on tour with my (taller than me now) baby girl……… and came back with the WIN! So proud," she wrote.
Saira is the daughter of Lara and former Indian tennis champion Mahesh Bhupathi. The couple married in February 2011, first holding a civil ceremony in Mumbai before celebrating with a traditional Christian wedding in Goa. They welcomed Saira in January 2012.
Mahesh is among India's most successful tennis players, having won 12 Grand Slam titles across men's doubles and mixed doubles. He also became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title in men's doubles.
Meanwhile, Lara has been receiving attention for her role as Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.
In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the complexity of portraying Kaikeyi, who sends Lord Rama into exile.
Lara said the character's decision came from a mother's desire to secure her son's birthright, describing Kaikeyi as more complex than the villain she is often portrayed to be.