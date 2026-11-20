In February 2025, Lalit appeared to have moved on as he shared a video featuring his new partner, Rima Bouri. Alongside the post, he revealed that their friendship of 25 years had eventually blossomed into love. Later, in June 2026, Lalit spoke about his relationship with Sushmita in an interview. Reflecting on why their relationship did not last, he cited geographical distance as one of the key reasons behind their separation.