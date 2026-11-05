Keerthy Suresh reveals family struggles over interfaith marriage to Antony Thattil

Actress Keerthy Suresh opens up about family hurdles before marrying Antony Thattil
South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has opened up about the challenges she faced at home before marrying businessman Antony Thattil, revealing that her interfaith relationship took time for her family to accept.
In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, the National Award-winning actress also recalled how her mother, veteran actress Menaka, discovered her teenage romance after reading her personal diary.
Keerthy and Antony dated for nearly 15 years before getting married in December 2024. Their relationship began when she was still in school, long before she became a familiar face in Indian cinema.
Recalling how her mother found out about the relationship, Keerthy said she began dating Antony shortly after completing Class 12.
"When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship)," she said.
The actress recalled her mother's response: "I'm your mother; I can read your diary."
The experience left such an impression on Keerthy that she stopped maintaining a diary, despite previously enjoying writing.
She also joked that she sometimes wonders where the diary went, adding that she suspects her mother may have burned it.
Keerthy also spoke about the difficulties she encountered while trying to convince her family about the relationship.
The actress said that Antony being Christian created challenges at home, and it took time for her family to come around.
"We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he's a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took a while for me to convince [my family]," she said.
She also spoke fondly about how Antony knew her before she entered the film industry.
"He had seen me before I became an actor. That's the best part. We kind of grew up together," she said.
Keerthy and Antony first met through mutual friends in December 2009 and began dating the following month. Their relationship remained largely private for years, with only a small circle of people in the film industry aware of their romance.
Antony, seven years older than the actress, worked in Qatar during the early years of their relationship. The couple also spent several years managing a long-distance relationship.
Keerthy made their romance public on Instagram in November 2024, sharing a photograph of the couple celebrating Diwali.
"15 years and counting. It has always been… AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk)," she wrote.
They married on December 12, 2024, in Goa, in two ceremonies reflecting their respective Hindu and Christian traditions. The celebrations were attended by family members and close friends.
Keerthy was most recently seen in the Netflix crime thriller Akka, which also features Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, Monika Pawar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Poornima Indrajith and Vishak Nair.
Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the series explores a crime-driven story set against a period backdrop.