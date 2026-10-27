Health maxxing in the UAE: Are wellness trends going too far?

Experts explain benefits, potential risks, how residents can make informed choices
Dubai: Health is no longer just about eating well, exercising regularly, or visiting a doctor when something feels wrong. Across the UAE, growing interest in preventive healthcare, fitness tracking, personalised nutrition, and longevity treatments reflects a shift towards taking a more proactive approach to wellbeing.
Known as “health maxxing,” the trend encourages people to optimise their physical and mental health through exercise, nutrition, sleep, supplements, medical screenings, and technology. Social media has helped bring the concept into the mainstream, with influencers sharing wellness routines and products that promise improved performance, increased energy, and healthier ageing.
While taking an active interest in personal health can be beneficial, experts have cautioned that the pursuit of optimisation can become counterproductive when it leads to unnecessary testing, excessive supplementation, or unrealistic expectations.
Dr. Shyam Rajamohan, specialist in internal medicine at Prime Hospital, believes health maxxing can encourage people to take greater responsibility for their wellbeing. However, he has stressed that a proactive approach should be guided by medical evidence and individual health needs rather than the pressure to follow every emerging wellness trend.
“More tests and supplements do not necessarily mean better health. Medical interventions should be based on individual health needs and clinical evidence,” Rajamohan told Gulf News.
He has advised residents to rely on qualified healthcare professionals, recognised medical guidelines, and scientifically validated treatments instead of influencer recommendations or exaggerated health claims.
“Regular exercise, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, stress management, vaccinations, and appropriate health screenings remain the foundations of good health.”
Rajamohan has recommended consulting a qualified physician before starting supplements, hormone therapies, or experimental wellness treatments.
“Healthy ageing is not about chasing every wellness trend. It is about making informed, evidence-based lifestyle choices that prevent disease, improve quality of life, and promote long-term well-being.”
According to Dr. Adil Rizvi, medical director and consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at RAK Hospital, health maxxing involves pushing health indicators such as sleep, fitness, nutrition, and biomarkers towards what people perceive as their optimal levels.
Although the underlying idea has merit, he has warned that the pursuit of perfect numbers can encourage behaviours that undermine health.
“We see people taking unnecessary supplements and injections, restricting their diet excessively, over-training, and over-testing. This can lead to liver and kidney strain, hormonal imbalance, eating-disorder patterns, and health anxiety. More is not always better in medicine,” shared Rizvi.
Wearable devices have required similar caution. A change in heart rate or a poor sleep score does not automatically indicate a medical condition and these devices should not be treated as diagnostic tools.
“Ask three questions. Is there solid clinical evidence, not just testimonials? Is the person promoting it qualified and free of commercial interest in selling it? Is it approved by UAE regulators?”
Rizvi has advised speaking to a licensed doctor before starting supplements, injections, hormone therapies, or extreme diets.
Similarly, Dr. Fathelrahman Ahmed, consultant endocrinology at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, has warned that the pursuit of better health can lead people to use medical interventions they do not actually need, particularly when it comes to hormones, weight management, and continuous health monitoring.
“In my clinic, I see people using thyroid hormone, testosterone, or weight-loss injections without a medical indication. These can cause heart rhythm problems, bone loss, infertility, or muscle loss,” said Ahmed.
Another concern has been the growing tendency to monitor bodily functions that may not require constant attention. For example, some people without diabetes have been using continuous glucose sensors and becoming anxious about normal rises in blood sugar after meals.
“Unnecessary investigations can lead to anxiety, extra costs, and follow-up procedures that may not be needed. Whole-body scans, for instance, often find harmless incidental findings that trigger further tests.”
Even commonly available supplements have required caution. High doses of biotin, often found in products marketed for hair and nail health, can interfere with certain thyroid and hormone blood tests, potentially contributing to misdiagnosis. Excessive vitamin D intake can also raise calcium levels in the blood to potentially harmful levels.
Ahmed has pointed out that the solution lies in understanding individual health needs rather than trying to optimise every bodily function. Age, medical history, existing conditions, and medication use should all inform decisions about testing, supplements, and treatment.
“The fundamentals still deliver the greatest benefit, regular physical activity, good sleep, a balanced diet, not smoking, and knowing your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol.”
For Gowtham Suresh, fitness trainer and founder of Dopamine Force, health maxxing is a positive development when people understand their habits and make better decisions.
Wearables, for example, can help individuals monitor daily steps, heart-rate trends, sleep patterns, and training performance. When used appropriately, this information can support more consistent exercise and better recovery.
However, Suresh has cautioned against becoming so focused on data and the latest trends that people lose sight of the basics. A fitness tracker may highlight poor sleep, but it cannot always explain the cause. Similarly, a supplement marketed for performance or longevity is not necessarily effective, necessary, or suitable for everyone.
“My advice is to approach health trends with curiosity, but also with a healthy degree of scepticism. Social media can be a great source of motivation and education, but it can also make extreme routines and unrealistic results look normal,” said Suresh.
He has warned against miracle claims and the assumption that natural products are automatically safe, noting that supplements can cause side effects or interact with medication.
Suresh has encouraged combining regular strength training and cardiovascular exercise with balanced nutrition, sufficient sleep, and proper recovery.
“Real health optimisation isn't about doing everything, it's about doing the right things consistently, safely, and for the right reasons.”
Although professional perspectives differ, experts have emphasized the importance of evidence-based decisions and sustainable habits.
For UAE residents interested in health maxxing, the starting point does not have to be an expensive screening package, a collection of supplements, or the latest longevity treatment. Regular movement, balanced meals, sufficient sleep, and appropriate preventive healthcare remain central to long-term wellbeing.
The aim is to use medical advice and technology to support better health, not to turn every measurement into a target or every wellness trend into a necessity. Healthy ageing is less about achieving perfection and more about making consistent, informed choices that stand the test of time.