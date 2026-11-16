Yet the same hormone that does harm in the wrong hands can help in the right ones. “If a true deficiency is found, treatment, whether via injectables, gels, or oral formulations, can profoundly improve metabolic and bone health,” Dr. Kumar says. The difference lies in who is treated and how closely they are monitored. For men who still hope to start or grow a family, the answer may not be testosterone at all. “Those wishing to preserve fertility may require alternative treatments,” Dr. Manoharan notes.