Ashwagandha, the adaptogen featured in countless wellness videos, has the most supporting research. A meta-analysis of 23 trials, published this year in Planta Medica, found that it raised testosterone in men by an average of about 57 ng/dL. Even so, the authors called for larger, more standardized studies. A bump on a lab report, Dr. Kumar cautioned, is not the same as feeling better. “Some clinical trials show modest improvements in testosterone, but they fail to show any tangible improvements in vigor or fatigue,” he said. “Given the lack of long-term safety data, it cannot currently be recommended as a reliable therapy.”