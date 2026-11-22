Review of 21 studies links cigarette smoking to lower IVF pregnancy and birth rates
Dubai: Women who smoke face a 40 per cent higher risk of infertility than non-smokers, while tobacco use can also damage men's reproductive health and reduce the chances of successful fertility treatment, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The findings were revealed in a WHO report on tobacco and infertility, which examines evidence linking smoking to reproductive problems in both men and women.
The organisation warned that the risks may extend beyond conventional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes, shisha and other tobacco and nicotine products, although research into the reproductive effects of these alternatives remains limited.
Smoking and infertility
A systematic review of studies conducted between 2000 and 2026 found that women who currently smoke have a 40 per cent higher risk of infertility compared with women who do not smoke.
The report also identified reproductive health risks among men, including impaired sperm quality and sexual dysfunction.
A separate review of 44 studies involving more than 60,000 men found an association between smoking and reproductive problems, including erectile dysfunction, ejaculation disorders, reduced sperm movement and abnormal sperm shape.
The WHO also warned that second-hand smoke could affect fertility among people who do not smoke themselves.
Women exposed to second-hand smoke were found to have a 20 per cent higher risk of infertility compared with those who were not exposed, according to findings presented by the organisation.
IVF success rates could be halved
The risks may also affect couples seeking medical assistance to conceive.
Research covering 21 studies linked cigarette smoking to lower pregnancy and live birth rates following assisted reproductive treatments, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF).
The findings suggested that smoking could roughly halve the chances of successful treatment outcomes in some circumstances, although the evidence does not establish that every smoker undergoing IVF faces the same reduction.
The WHO stressed that smoking could undermine fertility even among couples already receiving specialised reproductive care.
Quitting smoking could improve fertility
The report also highlighted evidence that stopping smoking may improve the chances of conception.
Women who previously smoked but had quit were found to have a 25 per cent lower risk of infertility than those who continued smoking.
Dr Kerstin Schotte, Medical Officer with the WHO's Tobacco Free Initiative, urged people planning to have children to quit smoking to protect both their overall health and reproductive wellbeing.
She called on healthcare professionals to inform prospective parents about the reproductive risks of tobacco use and provide evidence-based support to help them stop smoking.
The WHO estimates that one in six people of reproductive age worldwide experiences infertility at some point in their lives.
The organisation defines infertility as the failure to achieve pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.
It urged healthcare providers to incorporate smoking cessation advice into reproductive healthcare, stressing that reducing tobacco exposure could help protect fertility in both men and women.