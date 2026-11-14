Stronger prevention measures could save 32,000 lives and Dh20 billion over 15 years
Dubai: The number of adults living with diabetes in the UAE could rise from 1.3 million to 1.9 million by 2050 if current trends continue, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has warned.
Figures released by the ministry on Saturday to coincide with World Diabetes Day showed that approximately one in five adults in the country has diabetes, which costs the national economy an estimated Dh9 billion annually.
The projected increase to 1.9 million cases by 2050 would represent a rise of approximately 46 per cent from current levels. The ministry stressed that the projected increase is not inevitable, pointing to the potential benefits of expanding prevention programmes and encouraging healthier lifestyles.
According to estimates highlighted by the ministry, strengthening preventive measures over the next 15 years could save approximately 32,000 lives, add 221,000 years of healthy life to the population and prevent around Dh20 billion in economic losses.
These benefits could be achieved through greater physical activity, improved care for people living with diabetes and policies that make healthier choices easier.
National prevention plan for 2026–2030
The UAE is implementing an updated National Diabetes and Obesity Control Plan for 2026–2030, aimed at shifting the country's healthcare approach from treating diseases after diagnosis towards preventing them and identifying risk factors at an earlier stage.
The plan prioritises early detection, preventive healthcare and continuity of care, while exploring the use of advanced technologies to predict the risk of metabolic disorders.
These technologies could help healthcare providers identify individuals at higher risk of developing diabetes, enabling earlier intervention and potentially reducing complications associated with the disease.
The ministry is also working to strengthen and standardise preventive screening programmes nationwide, building on existing initiatives such as Abu Dhabi's IFHAS programme and the Etmenan screening programme provided by Emirates Health Services.
Efforts are underway to expand access to regular health assessments, with the longer-term objective of introducing mandatory preventive screening linked to health insurance requirements.
Early detection and healthier lifestyles
The ministry emphasised the importance of regular health screening, particularly for individuals at increased risk of developing diabetes.
It also highlighted the need for greater public awareness of risk factors and lifestyle changes that can help prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.
As part of its national strategy, the UAE is strengthening programmes to improve diabetes management and reduce complications through earlier diagnosis, medical follow-up and sustained preventive care.
The ministry is also developing initiatives focusing on women with a history of gestational diabetes, healthy lifestyle clinics and the early detection of metabolic disorders associated with diabetes and obesity.
Additional measures will focus on improving awareness of Type 1 diabetes, particularly among children, and expanding screening for those at higher risk.
Marking World Diabetes Day on 14 November, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to reducing the health and economic impact of diabetes through a proactive healthcare approach that prioritises prevention, early intervention and improved quality of life.