The early years of ageing: What UAE residents should know before 50

UAE doctors explain what people can do now to stay healthier for longer
Dubai: You are in your 30s or 40s, juggling work, family commitments, and a busy social life. You feel fine, exercise when you can, and rarely think about ageing. After all, 50 still seems a long way off. But what if some of the health problems associated with older age are already developing beneath the surface?
Gradual muscle loss, hormonal changes, increasing abdominal fat, and rising blood pressure can begin years before symptoms appear. By the time these problems become noticeable, some health risks may have been building for decades.
For UAE residents, this makes the 30s and 40s an important time to take stock of their health. Busy schedules, sedentary working routines, changing dietary habits, and extreme summer temperatures can make it harder to maintain healthy habits. Yet doctors say small, consistent changes now can help protect health in later life.
The message from specialists is not to wait until 50 to start looking after your health. Understanding what is happening inside your body today could make a difference to how well you age tomorrow.
One of the biggest misconceptions about ageing is that metabolism suddenly slows down when people reach their 30s or 40s. Dr. Khalid Ahmed Korai Baloch, medical doctor at NAS Neuron Health Services, has noted that research challenges this widely held belief.
A 2021 study published in Science, which examined energy expenditure in more than 6,000 people across different age groups, has found that metabolism remained broadly stable between approximately 20 and 60 after accounting for body size and composition.
This means midlife weight gain should not automatically be blamed on age. Changes in physical activity, eating patterns, and body composition also play an important role.
Research involving younger Emirati adults has highlighted the relevance of early prevention. A 2023 analysis from the UAE Healthy Future Study has examined 5,167 Emirati adults aged 18 to 40. It has reported age-adjusted rates of 26.5 percent for obesity, 22.4 percent for hypertension, 11.7 percent for abnormal glucose regulation, and 62.7 percent for dyslipidaemia. These figures have related to the study's volunteer sample and should not be interpreted as estimates for the entire UAE population.
Baloch has bared that identifying health risks is only the first step. He has pointed to the Diabetes Prevention Programme, a clinical trial involving adults at high risk of diabetes, in which an intensive lifestyle intervention reduced diabetes incidence by 58 percent compared with placebo over an average of 2.8 years.
The intervention has combined dietary changes, physical activity, and weight-management support, showing that meaningful lifestyle changes can help prevent or delay disease.
His advice is to focus on sustainable habits, including combining aerobic exercise with strength training, improving everyday eating patterns, and acting on abnormal health results.
“The health we experience after 50 is influenced by what has been happening quietly for years before it. The goal is to reach later life with the ability to move comfortably, think clearly, remain independent and enjoy time with the people who matter to you,” Baloch told Gulf News.
While metabolism may not suddenly slow down in midlife, changes in muscle mass and hormones can influence how the body functions. Dr. Slavica Vukovic, specialist in internal medicine at RAK Hospital, has explained that adults who do not regularly engage in resistance training can lose approximately three to eight percent of their muscle mass per decade.
Since muscle contributes to resting energy expenditure, losing it can make it harder to maintain strength and a healthy body composition. Women may notice changes during perimenopause, which can begin in the early-to-mid 40s. Fluctuating estrogen levels can affect insulin sensitivity and influence where the body stores fat, encouraging more accumulation around the abdomen.
Men also experience hormonal changes, with testosterone levels gradually declining by approximately one percent annually from around the age of 30. This can affect their ability to build and maintain lean muscle.
Vukovic has mentioned that these changes deserve attention because they can contribute to a range of longer-term health concerns, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
“It is necessary to take measures of prevention and early detection. Physical activities such as lifting weights, using resistance bands, or performing bodyweight exercises three to four times a week are some of the most effective ways to reverse age-related muscle loss and protect your resting metabolic rate,” shared Vukovic.
Nutrition has been equally important. She has suggested approximately 30 to 40 grams of protein per meal to support muscle maintenance, alongside a balanced diet.
Sleep and stress management should also be part of the routine. Vukovic has recommended seven to nine hours of quality sleep and urged residents to make time for relaxation, mindfulness, and social connections.
“Visit your doctor and discuss about potential risks and plan annual health checkups that will include physical examination and biomarkers like fasting insulin, hemoglobin A1c, and lipid profile to spot early signs of insulin resistance or dyslipidemia.”
A person can exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, and appear physically fit while still having underlying cardiovascular risks. Dr. Yogeeswari Vellore Satyanarayanan, specialist cardiology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, has warned that high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, and diabetes can develop without noticeable symptoms.
She has highlighted inherited conditions that can increase cardiovascular risk, even among people who follow an active lifestyle. Familial hypercholesterolaemia, an inherited condition that causes high cholesterol, and elevated lipoprotein, a largely inherited cardiovascular risk factor, are two examples.
“A heart attack in the 30s or 40s can often reflect cardiovascular risk that has been developing silently for years. Recognising these risks early provides an opportunity to address them proactively before the first cardiac event occurs,” explained Satyanarayanan.
She has advised adults to know their blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels and discuss their personal and family medical histories with a doctor. Cardiovascular assessments should also consider smoking, diet, physical activity, weight, and stress.
For women, reproductive and pregnancy history should be discussed, as these details can provide additional information about future cardiovascular risk.
“Supporting healthy ageing begins with understanding and addressing personal cardiovascular risk factors before symptoms appear. The aim is not to undergo unnecessary testing, but to identify relevant risk factors early and address them proactively.”
Knowing what to do is one thing, while maintaining healthy habits around a demanding schedule is another. According to Dr. Hari Babu Venkatesh, specialist cardiologist at Prime Medical Centre Oasis Mall branch, healthy ageing requires sustainable lifestyle changes that take into account the UAE's climate, working hours, and diverse dietary habits.
Reduced physical activity, increasing abdominal fat, and insulin resistance can contribute to diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and fatty liver disease. Bone health and sleep quality may also be affected. However, these changes are not inevitable. Regular exercise and balanced nutrition can help reduce the risks.
Venkatesh has recommended at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, alongside strength training twice weekly. Walking, swimming, and cycling are good ways to maintain cardiovascular fitness, while resistance exercises support muscle and bone health.
He has encouraged meals containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy fats, and adequate protein, while limiting excessive sugar, salt, and processed foods. Staying hydrated has been particularly important during the UAE's hotter months.
Moreover, Venkatesh has emphasised the need for seven to nine hours of quality sleep, social connections, and practical ways to manage stress.
Preventive healthcare should not be overlooked either. Regular blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol checks, along with weight, waist circumference, and cardiovascular risk assessments, can help identify potential concerns. Age-appropriate cancer screening and consultations based on personal and family history should also form part of preventive care.
“Healthy ageing is not about adding years to life, but adding healthy, active, and meaningful life to our years. The lifestyle choices we make in our 30s and 40s influence our health after 50. Prevention, early detection, and consistent healthy habits are the foundations of longevity,” stated Venkatesh.
Some health conditions can develop for years without causing obvious symptoms. Dr. Mrudul Ramachandran Nair, internal medicine specialist at Aster Royal Clinic Arabian Ranches, has underscored that he commonly sees prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension, fatty liver disease, vitamin D deficiency, and stress-related problems among patients.
He has cautioned that some South Asian and Middle Eastern populations may be more susceptible to developing diabetes and heart disease at younger ages and lower body weights. This makes it important not to rely on appearance or weight alone when assessing health.
Nair has encouraged establishing a baseline health profile during the 30s rather than waiting for symptoms. Depending on individual health needs, doctors may recommend liver and kidney function tests, thyroid assessments, and checks for vitamin D and vitamin B12 deficiencies.
Additionally, he has warned against overlooking sleep problems. Persistent snoring and daytime tiredness may indicate sleep apnoea and should be discussed with a doctor.
When it comes to daily habits, he has recommended building meals around protein, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Residents should be mindful of portion sizes during buffets and family gatherings, while limiting sugary drinks, juices, frequent takeaway meals, and refined carbohydrates.
“Healthy ageing starts decades before 50. Small, consistent changes in your 30s and 40s do far more than dramatic efforts later,” said Nair.
Reaching 50 should not be the point at which people first start thinking seriously about their health. By then, some risk factors may have been developing for years.
Doctors have stressed the importance of understanding your body, knowing your family history, and making preventive healthcare part of everyday life to help protect your health in the decades ahead.
Ultimately, the goal is not simply to live longer, but to remain strong enough to enjoy those extra years, maintain independence, and spend quality time with the people who matter. Because ageing well is not something to start thinking about at 50. It is something to prepare for today.