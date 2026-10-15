Cardiac Care: Why women need to take heart health seriously

“One challenge is that women may develop heart disease differently and may not always present with the classic picture of a heart attack,” says Dr Pradheep Krishnamohan Rachakonda, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgery at Zulekha Hospital.

Chest pain remains the most common symptom, but women may also experience unusual tiredness, breathlessness, nausea, sweating, dizziness or pain in the back, shoulder, arm, neck or jaw.