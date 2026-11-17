Poorly controlled diabetes can damage the heart, kidneys and other vital organs
Diabetes is often discussed in terms of blood sugar, but poorly controlled disease can affect far more than glucose levels. Over time, high blood sugar damages blood vessels, putting the heart, brain, kidneys, eyes and nerves at risk. The consequences can be serious, but many complications can be prevented or delayed with timely intervention. Controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, making sustainable lifestyle changes and keeping up with regular screening are as important as managing glucose. Doctors explain why a comprehensive approach to diabetes care matters.
“Diabetes is a progressive, multisystem vascular and metabolic disorder that, when inadequately controlled, can gradually damage almost every major organ in the body,” says Dr Magdy Allam, Consultant Endocrinology at Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
Explaining what happens inside the body, Dr Allam says: “At the cellular level, chronic exposure to elevated glucose triggers oxidative stress and inflammation, progressively damaging both small and large blood vessels.”
This damage takes two forms: microvascular complications affecting the eyes, kidneys and nerves, and macrovascular disease involving the heart, brain and peripheral arteries.
The consequences can include blindness, kidney failure and lower-limb amputation. Nerve damage, for instance, can rob the feet of protective sensation, allowing minor injuries to develop into infected ulcers.
“Perhaps most concerning, these complications often develop silently over many years, and significant organ damage may already be present by the time symptoms appear,” Dr Allam says.
The heart and kidneys are particularly vulnerable. People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, according to the IDF. High blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, abdominal obesity and smoking increase the risk further.
“The heart and kidney complications of diabetes are closely interconnected, and together they pose one of the greatest threats to long-term survival,” says Dr Allam.
He explains that damage to the kidneys can cause albumin to leak into the urine before kidney function progressively declines. “Impaired kidney function raises blood pressure, causes fluid retention and strains the heart, while heart disease can further reduce blood flow to the kidneys.”
The approach to treatment has consequently expanded beyond blood glucose control. “The good news is that diabetes treatment has moved beyond a near-exclusive focus on lowering glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c),” he says.
“Modern care is built on comprehensive cardiovascular and kidney risk reduction.”
This includes controlling blood pressure and LDL cholesterol, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and staying physically active. Newer medicines, including SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists, have also improved cardiovascular and kidney protection for eligible patients with type 2 diabetes.
Lifestyle changes remain central to preventing complications. “Lifestyle changes which include both healthy eating and adequate physical activity can have massive impact on long term risk reduction of complications from type 1 and type 2 diabetes,” says Dr Sandip Ghosh, Consultant Endocrinology at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
He advises people with prediabetes or diabetes to work with their diabetes team on dietary changes. “The changes made in diet can improve health of the entire family,” he says.
Physical activity does not have to mean spending hours at the gym. Dr Ghosh points to the American Diabetes Association’s recommendations, which include breaking prolonged sitting at least every 30 minutes, increasing daily steps and aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week.
Resistance exercises are equally useful. “Resistance exercise, which includes any activity that uses the person’s own body weight or works against a resistance, also improves insulin sensitivity and glucose levels,” he explains.
Dr Hiya Boro, Specialist Endocrinologist at Aster Clinic, King Faisal, Sharjah, stresses that lifestyle changes need to address several areas together.
“A balanced diet, rich in vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lean proteins and healthy fats, helps maintain stable blood glucose levels and improves cardiovascular health,” she says.
Dr Boro advises limiting refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages, processed foods and excessive saturated fats.
Weight management is another priority, particularly for people with type 2 diabetes who are overweight or obese.
“Losing even 5–10 per cent of body weight can significantly improve blood glucose control, blood pressure, cholesterol levels and insulin resistance,” Dr Boro says.
“Greater sustained weight loss may provide additional benefits and, in some individuals, lead to remission of type 2 diabetes.”
Sleep, too, deserves attention. “Poor sleep quality and insufficient sleep can increase insulin resistance, disrupt appetite-regulating hormones and contribute to weight gain,” she says, recommending seven to nine hours of good-quality sleep for most adults.
Medication adherence is just as important. Dr Boro cautions against stopping prescribed medicines simply because blood glucose readings have improved.
“Good glucose control often reflects the effectiveness of ongoing treatment rather than the disappearance of diabetes.”
Even when people feel well, routine health checks are essential. Dr Kingini Bhadran, Specialist Endocrinologist at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais, emphasises that diabetes management must extend beyond blood glucose.
“Diabetes management is not just about controlling blood glucose, but also about protecting the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves,” she says.
HbA1c should generally be monitored every three to six months, while kidney function, urine albumin, cholesterol, eye health and nerve function should be assessed at least annually. Blood pressure and weight should be checked at routine visits, and foot examinations are equally important.
For someone recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, Dr Bhadran’s advice is simple: “Don’t panic, but don’t neglect it.”
Early intervention, she says, can make a significant difference. Healthy eating, physical activity, weight management, appropriate medication and regular follow-up form the foundation of good diabetes care. In selected individuals, sustained and supervised weight loss may even lead to remission.
“The key message is that diabetes complications are not inevitable,” she says. “With timely screening, good metabolic control and proactive management of cardiovascular risk factors, people with diabetes can lead long, healthy and fulfilling lives.”
Dr Allam adds, “Our objective is no longer simply to help patients live with diabetes, but to ensure they live healthier, free from its preventable complications.” ■
“The eyes, kidneys, heart, brain and nerves are particularly vulnerable. Damage to the eyes can lead to poor vision and even blindness. Kidney damage can gradually reduce their ability to remove toxins from the body and lead to kidney failure. Nerve damage can cause burning, tingling or loss of sensation in the feet, increasing the risk of foot ulcers and infections,” says Dr Deepika Patel, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
“Other consequences include increased susceptibility to infections, delayed wound healing and sexual dysfunction. The most serious complications are cardiovascular events and end-stage kidney disease, which significantly increase mortality and affect quality of life.”
The heart and kidneys are particularly vulnerable. People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease.