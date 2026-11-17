Explaining what happens inside the body, Dr Allam says: “At the cellular level, chronic exposure to elevated glucose triggers oxidative stress and inflammation, progressively damaging both small and large blood vessels.”

This damage takes two forms: microvascular complications affecting the eyes, kidneys and nerves, and macrovascular disease involving the heart, brain and peripheral arteries.

The consequences can include blindness, kidney failure and lower-limb amputation. Nerve damage, for instance, can rob the feet of protective sensation, allowing minor injuries to develop into infected ulcers.

“Perhaps most concerning, these complications often develop silently over many years, and significant organ damage may already be present by the time symptoms appear,” Dr Allam says.

The heart and kidneys are particularly vulnerable. People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, according to the IDF. High blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, abdominal obesity and smoking increase the risk further.

“The heart and kidney complications of diabetes are closely interconnected, and together they pose one of the greatest threats to long-term survival,” says Dr Allam.

He explains that damage to the kidneys can cause albumin to leak into the urine before kidney function progressively declines. “Impaired kidney function raises blood pressure, causes fluid retention and strains the heart, while heart disease can further reduce blood flow to the kidneys.”

The approach to treatment has consequently expanded beyond blood glucose control. “The good news is that diabetes treatment has moved beyond a near-exclusive focus on lowering glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c),” he says.

“Modern care is built on comprehensive cardiovascular and kidney risk reduction.”

This includes controlling blood pressure and LDL cholesterol, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and staying physically active. Newer medicines, including SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists, have also improved cardiovascular and kidney protection for eligible patients with type 2 diabetes.

Lifestyle changes that make a difference

Lifestyle changes remain central to preventing complications. “Lifestyle changes which include both healthy eating and adequate physical activity can have massive impact on long term risk reduction of complications from type 1 and type 2 diabetes,” says Dr Sandip Ghosh, Consultant Endocrinology at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.