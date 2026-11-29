Experts stress early intervention and regular screening to prevent long-term complications
Dubai: Type 2 diabetes affects 25 per cent of the population in Kuwait, placing the country among those with the highest prevalence rates globally and in the Gulf region, according to the Kuwait Diabetes Association.
Dr Waleed Al Dahi, President of the Kuwait Diabetes Association and a consultant in endocrinology and diabetes, disclosed the figures during an awareness event at 360 Mall, inaugurated by Kuwait’s Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Al Awadhi.
Held under the theme ‘BridgeTech Shapes Your Future’, the event formed part of international activities marking World Diabetes Month in November.
Al Dahi highlighted the role of genetic factors in the development of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, urging people with a family history of either condition to monitor their blood sugar levels and regularly assess associated risk factors.
He explained that effective blood sugar management from the earliest stages of diagnosis is essential to reducing the risk of long-term complications.
Studies have shown that patients who maintain good blood sugar control from the time of diagnosis are significantly less likely to develop diabetes-related complications, he noted.
Al Dahi outlined several recommended targets for managing diabetes and its associated risk factors, including maintaining glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) levels below seven per cent, blood pressure below 130/80 mmHg and low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly known as bad cholesterol, below 2.5 mmol/L.
He also stressed the importance of annual retinal examinations, regular urine albumin tests to monitor kidney health and yearly foot examinations.
Regular screening, he added, helps detect potential complications at an early stage, allowing for timely intervention and reducing the risk of further health problems.
Established in 1996, the Kuwait Diabetes Association works to raise public awareness of diabetes, its symptoms, associated complications and prevention measures.