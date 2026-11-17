Aster is advancing early detection, treatment and community awareness to tackle diabetes
As lifestyles evolve and urbanisation continues to reshape everyday living, diabetes and other metabolic disorders are becoming increasingly pressing public health concerns in the UAE. Changing dietary habits, sedentary routines and other lifestyle-related factors are contributing to the rising prevalence of Type 2 diabetes across the country.
According to the International Diabetes Federation, 20.7 per cent of the UAE’s adult population, or more than 1.27 million people, are living with diabetes, while millions more are at risk of developing prediabetes. Factors such as elevated body mass index, hypertension, advancing age and genetic predisposition further underline the need for greater emphasis on prevention, early diagnosis and sustained care. Addressing this growing challenge, Aster Hospitals and Clinics are championing a proactive, patient-centric approach to diabetes management, bringing together early detection, continuous monitoring, personalised treatment and community-focused healthcare initiatives.
Advancing diabetes care through innovation, prevention and awareness
As the UAE strengthens efforts to address rising obesity and lifestyle-related health conditions, measures such as a tiered sugar tax on beverages based on sugar content are drawing attention to the health impact of excessive sugar consumption. Complementing these efforts, Aster Clinics launched the Aster Diabetes 360 Care Clinic in Al Qusais, an integrated facility addressing diabetes and related metabolic conditions, including hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol and kidney disease.
Guided by recommendations from the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Dubai Health Authority, the clinic offers care beyond routine blood sugar monitoring, including continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), structured diabetes self-management education and specialised screenings for diabetic neuropathy, foot complications and retinopathy.
The initiative also supports the future-ready healthcare vision of Dubai 10X, under the Dubai Future Foundation, which promotes technology-driven innovation and proactive healthcare interventions.
Aster’s medical experts share their perspectives on better diabetes care, highlighting the importance of awareness, early intervention and personalised treatment.
Diabetes care starts with looking beyond the numbers
“Diabetes is more than just high blood sugar levels. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can affect important organs, such as the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves. Regular health check-ups, and timely medical care can help detect these problems early, prevent complications and support overall health,” says Dr Varsha Kachroo, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Clinic, Al Qusais.
“Recognising diabetes early can make a significant difference in managing the condition. Symptoms such as constant tiredness, increased thirst and frequent urination are often overlooked, even though they may indicate high blood sugar levels. Regular health check-ups and simple tests like HbA1c can help detect diabetes and prediabetes at an early stage, allowing patients to make timely lifestyle changes and seek appropriate medical care,” says Dr Arvind Gaddameedi, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira).
“People with diabetes are more likely to develop kidney disease, high blood pressure and heart-related complications. Persistently high blood sugar levels can gradually damage the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys, affecting their ability to filter waste effectively. Regular kidney function tests, blood pressure checks and timely medical care are essential to protecting kidney health. Working closely with other specialists also helps identify potential complications early and ensure comprehensive, long-term care,” says Dr Shahin Mohammed, Specialist Nephrology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool & Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali.
“Effective diabetes care is about understanding how a patient’s blood sugar levels respond to everyday activities, including eating, exercise and medication.
Continuous glucose monitoring helps doctors observe these changes throughout the day and tailor treatment to individual needs. Along with regular medical reviews, balanced nutrition and an active lifestyle, these personalised care strategies can help patients maintain better blood sugar control and lower the risk of complications,” says Dr Patanjali Panduranga, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.
“People living with diabetes may experience changes in their vision as fluctuating blood sugar levels affect the health of their eyes. Conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular oedema and cataracts can develop over time, sometimes without obvious early symptoms. Maintaining good blood sugar levels and undergoing regular eye examinations are important steps in protecting vision. As ophthalmologists, we encourage patients with diabetes not to wait for vision problems before seeking an eye check-up, as timely diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious sight-related complications,” says Dr Vikram Mohindra, Specialist Ophthalmology, Aster Day Surgery Centre, Mankhool.
“Diabetes in children can sometimes go unnoticed because its early symptoms may be mistaken for common childhood health concerns. Frequent urination, unusual thirst, unexplained weight loss and persistent tiredness are signs parents should not ignore. While Type 1 diabetes is more common in children, Type 2 diabetes is also becoming a growing concern, particularly among children with obesity and other risk factors. Parents play an important role in recognising these changes and seeking medical advice early. Timely diagnosis and the right medical support can help children manage the condition and lead healthy, active lives,” says Dr Prakash Pania, Consultant Endocrinology, Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).
“What and when we eat can have a significant impact on blood sugar levels. For people living with diabetes, maintaining a consistent meal routine, being mindful of portion sizes and choosing foods that release energy gradually can make a real difference. Skipping meals or making sudden, drastic changes to eating habits may not be sustainable. As endocrinologists, our role is to help patients understand their nutritional needs and develop practical meal plans that fit their daily routines. With the right guidance, healthy eating can become a manageable part of everyday life and support better diabetes control,” says Dr Ankitesh Kumar, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai.
“Diabetes and heart health are closely connected. People living with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing heart disease, as consistently high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and affect heart function over time. High blood pressure and cholesterol can further increase these risks. Keeping blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol under control, along with regular heart health assessments and a healthy lifestyle, is essential to protecting cardiovascular health. Early screening and timely medical care can go a long way in preventing serious heart-related complications,” says Dr Anil P Kumar, Specialist Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.
World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14, reminds us that building a healthier future goes beyond individual choices. It calls for collective action, progressive policies and accessible healthcare.
From initiatives such as the UAE’s sugar tax and Dubai 10X goals to an integrated network of community clinics and advanced tertiary care, every step plays a role in strengthening diabetes prevention and management. Because a healthier tomorrow begins with awareness, early diagnosis, reduced risk, and timely intervention.
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