“Diabetes in children can sometimes go unnoticed because its early symptoms may be mistaken for common childhood health concerns. Frequent urination, unusual thirst, unexplained weight loss and persistent tiredness are signs parents should not ignore. While Type 1 diabetes is more common in children, Type 2 diabetes is also becoming a growing concern, particularly among children with obesity and other risk factors. Parents play an important role in recognising these changes and seeking medical advice early. Timely diagnosis and the right medical support can help children manage the condition and lead healthy, active lives,” says Dr Prakash Pania, Consultant Endocrinology, Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).