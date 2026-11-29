Before paying for a longevity programme, ask what the tests will tell you
Longevity has become a premium product. Programmes can cost tens of thousands of dirhams, and the promises are tempting. Who wouldn’t want more energy, more healthy years or a younger biological age? Before paying, I would ask a simpler question. What will this programme help me do differently?
I run a network of longevity clinics, so I have a stake in the answer. At our clinics, the average patient spends about Dh5,000, and a comprehensive programme can cost Dh50,000 or more. That is a significant amount, and patients deserve to know exactly what they are paying for.
Good sleep, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and managing stress are the foundations of healthy ageing. You can work on them without signing up for a clinic or buying a device. I would look for a programme that takes the time to understand your habits and helps you make changes you can sustain.
For many people, the next step is a few basic checks. Blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose can give a doctor useful information, especially when reviewed alongside your medical history and tracked over time. Depending on your circumstances, your doctor may also consider measures such as apolipoprotein B (ApoB) or body composition. What matters is what you and your doctor can do with the information.
At the premium end, programmes may include more extensive investigations, AI-assisted analysis and a personalised plan with regular physician follow-up. Those services can add to the cost. The value depends on whether the findings inform your care and whether someone follows up to see how you are doing.
Four questions to ask before you pay
What are you measuring, and why? Every test should address a specific question about your health.
What would the result change? Ask how the findings could affect your care. If the advice would be the same either way, consider whether the test is worth paying for.
Who will follow my progress? Find out which physician will review your results, oversee your plan and adjust it over time.
How will we judge whether it worked? Agree upfront on what you will track. That could include blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, muscle mass or the symptoms that prompted you to seek care.
Biological-age scores deserve particular care. A lower score can be encouraging, but it cannot tell you how long you will live. I would read it alongside laboratory results, changes in physical function and how you feel and manage day to day. Ask the clinic which recommendations are backed by good evidence and where the benefits are still uncertain.
For many of us, the point of living longer is to stay strong, active and independent well into our 70s and 80s. Those goals are a better starting point for deciding what to spend. Before paying out of pocket, ask your insurer which preventive checks your policy already covers.
Clinics have a responsibility, too. We should publish what we charge, explain what we measure and share the outcomes we see, including when patients fall short of the goals we agreed on. Clear prices and honest reporting would make it easier to compare programmes and decide what is worth paying for.
So how much should a longer, healthier life cost? Some of the most important steps carry little or no extra cost. The price of basic checks should be clear and predictable. If you’re considering a premium programme, ask the clinic to show you what the extra spending will get you and how you’ll know whether it helped.