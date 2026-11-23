2100 Group makes case for a different kind of healthcare company
At a Palm Jumeirah event attended by a star-studded guest list from sport and business, 2100 Group made a case for a different kind of healthcare company. The business is not conceived as a chain of clinics alone. It is being built as a connected system that can reach someone through a physician-led clinic, a private membership, at-home medical care, smart assessment technology or even the design of their home.
Tennis champion Sania Mirza and cricket legend Brett Lee, both part of 2100 Group’s founding team, joined Terra-Invest’s Ankiti Bose to mark the launch of new Shookra Clinics and the 2100 Club at Andaz Dubai The Palm on 16 November. The evening also featured former cricketer Shane Watson, entrepreneur Donna Benton, live ballet and a DUNESI runway presentation.
The event gave a public face to a business thesis that is far bigger than a luxury clinic opening: people should be able to invest in their health continuously, not wait until an illness forces them into the system.
At the centre are Shookra Clinics, operating in Business Bay and now Palm Jumeirah, where physician-led diagnostics, preventive assessments, aesthetics and personalised medical services come together. But the group’s broader strategy is to extend that relationship between appointments and across locations.
2100 Club is the recurring relationship. Positioned as a family office for health, it is designed to offer members a personal physician, a deeper assessment of their baseline health, ongoing coordination and specialist access across borders. InHaus provides another layer: physicians and nurses, sample collection and telehealth brought to homes, hotels and offices. These offerings give the group a way to serve people outside the clinic setting.
The 2100 Living concept adds a property dimension, proposing residences designed around health and performance, from air and water to sleep, lighting and movement. Rather than treating wellbeing as an amenity added after construction, the vision is to make it part of the residential standard, supported by connected healthcare services and member access.
At the launch, guests saw Shookra Smart Clinics, a compact assessment concept that brings initial vital-sign, body-composition and skin insights into a more convenient setting. The model is designed to help people begin a preventive-health journey and, where appropriate, continue it with physician review and a care plan.
The group is also developing the 2100 app and clinical operating system to unite bookings, health information, care plans and physician-verified insights around a consented record. The commercial idea is straightforward: connect the touchpoints so the relationship with the patient becomes richer over time rather than resetting at each visit.
That philosophy places 2100 Group at the intersection of clinical care, technology, hospitality, membership and property — a combination it believes can support expansion across multiple formats and markets.
The group’s ambition is built around an arresting belief: the person who will live to 150 has already been born. Whether a member is focused on heart health, metabolic risk, cognition, recovery or general performance, 2100 Group wants to begin the conversation before a health crisis arrives.
Its preventive-health thesis focuses on early detection, better interpretation of health data, consistent follow-up and helping people turn an overwhelming number of tests and devices into an individual physician-led plan. The group sees that as an opportunity to change both the experience of healthcare and the economics of maintaining long-term customer relationships.
“Throughout my career, performance was never only about what happened on the court. It was about the preparation, recovery and choices made every day. I believe that same mindset belongs in everyone’s approach to health. The earlier we start paying attention to our wellbeing, the more opportunities we have to stay active and do the things we love.”
— Sania Mirza
“As a fast bowler, I learned that pushing harder is only one part of performing at your best. Recovery, discipline and knowing your body are just as important. What excites me about Shookra and 2100 is the focus on helping people understand their health proactively, rather than waiting for problems to appear.”
— Brett Lee
Beyond the two Dubai clinic locations, 2100 Group set out expansion ambitions for Al Quoz, Abu Dhabi and London. As the group grows, different formats could serve different needs: flagship clinics for direct care, InHaus for mobile access, 2100 Club for continuous coordination, Smart Clinics for approachable initial assessments and Living for health-oriented residences.
The strategic bet is that these businesses are more powerful together than separately. The launch at Andaz Dubai The Palm was the latest public expression of that vision: a UAE-based company attempting to bring preventative care into the routines, buildings and technologies that shape everyday life.