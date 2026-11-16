UFC star Paddy Pimblett opens up on men's mental health during Dubai visit

Dubai: UFC star Paddy Pimblett was in Dubai to support an important conversation around mental health as he joined the second edition of The Good Energy Club at Terra, Expo City Dubai.

The Liverpool-born fighter took part in the free community wellness experience, which formed part of My Dubai Communities and the Dubai Fitness Challenge, bringing people together through fitness, wellbeing and conversations around mental health.

The event featured 5km and 10km runs, feel-good fitness sessions, recovery experiences and expert talks, offering visitors the opportunity to focus on both their physical and mental wellbeing.

Pimblett was joined on stage by moderator Akram Berkani for a discussion about mental health, an issue the UFC lightweight has become increasingly vocal about throughout his fighting career.

The 31-year-old has been a prominent advocate for men's mental health, regularly using his platform to encourage men to speak openly about their struggles and seek support when they need it.

His involvement at The Good Energy Club provided another opportunity to highlight the importance of creating environments where people feel comfortable having those conversations.

Asked what it meant to be invited to the event, Pimblett said: "It's lovely to be here and great to be invited.

"Dubai is one of my favourite destinations to go in the world and I'd love to live here in the future."

Discussing why an event such as The Good Energy Club can make it easier for people to open up about mental health, he said: "People here are already having the conversations around mental health.

"It's easy for men to actually talk about it here, it's hard for men to do that in genreal i think women find it much easier."

Pimblett also had a message for anyone in Dubai who might be struggling with their mental health.

"I'd always say speak to someone, anyone that's close to you or even if you can't find that someone seek some help.

The Good Energy Club's second edition continued the Dubai Fitness Challenge's wider mission of encouraging residents to embrace healthier lifestyles, bringing the community together through movement, recovery and open conversations about wellbeing.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.