Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe lead the nominees for the Globe Soccer Awards in the UAE
Some of the biggest names in world football will descend on the UAE in December for the 2026 BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele among the stars nominated.
The 17th edition of the prestigious awards will take place in the UAE on December 28, with the ceremony also hosting the LALIGA AWARDS 2025/26, recognising the outstanding performers from last season's Spanish top flight.
The first round of public voting opens on Wednesday, giving football fans around the world the opportunity to help decide who makes the final shortlist across 12 award categories.
Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League-winning squad features prominently, with 13 players from the club's back-to-back European triumphs among the leading contenders.
French forward Dembele, who collected last year's Best Men's Player award, is back in the running as he looks to retain his title. Seven of his PSG team-mates have also been nominated: Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz.
Ruiz is the only player on the shortlist to have won both the Champions League and the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
Spain's World Cup-winning stars Pau Cubarsí, Rodri and Lamine Yamal are also nominated, alongside France captain Mbappe and Bayern Munich pair Harry Kane and Michael Olise.
The English Premier League is represented by Arsenal trio Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Inter Miami forward Messi is another contender, returning to the awards more than a decade after winning the prestigious Best Men's Player honour in 2015.
Messi, Haaland, Mbappe and Kane are also included in the 14-player shortlist for Best Forward. Luis Díaz and Julián Álvarez are the only nominees in that category who do not also feature in the Best Men's Player race.
The Best Midfielder category features eight players who are also nominated for Best Men's Player, including Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. His club team-mate Federico Valverde is also shortlisted, alongside Manchester City's Rayan Cherki and Enzo Fernández, Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard, Como's Nico Paz and Barcelona's Pedri.
Cubarsí, Saliba and Hakimi are among the contenders for Best Defender. Hakimi is joined by PSG team-mates Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Willian Pacho. Real Madrid's Marc Cucurella, Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco complete the nominees.
The Best Goalkeeper category includes Spain's three World Cup-winning goalkeepers Unai Simón, David Raya and Joan García. Argentina's Emiliano Martínez, who featured in the World Cup final in New Jersey, is also nominated.
In the women's awards, Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay are among the contenders for Best Women's Player. However, three-time defending winner Aitana Bonmatí is absent following an injury-disrupted campaign with Barcelona Femení.
Barcelona are nevertheless nominated for Best Women's Club after completing a quadruple in 2026. Their men's team are also among the contenders for Best Men's Club, alongside other domestic and continental champions from Europe's leading leagues, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.
The Best Coach shortlist includes PSG manager Luis Enrique and Spain's World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Como's Cesc Fàbregas and Aston Villa's Unai Emery are also in contention.
The Emerging Player category features 14 young talents, including Cubarsí, Real Madrid quartet Yan Diomandé, Endrick, Carlos Espí and Arda Güler, Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl and PSG's Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be looking to claim the Best Middle East Player award. The Al-Nassr forward has held the title since 2023 and faces competition from team-mates João Félix and Sadio Mané.
Al-Hilal's Rúben Neves, Al-Ahli pair Ivan Toney and Édouard Mendy, Moroccan duo Yassine Bounou and Soufiane Rahimi, and Mexico's Julián Quiñones are also nominated. Musab Al-Juwayr of Al-Qadsiah is the only Saudi national on the 10-player shortlist.
This year's ceremony will also introduce the Fans' Historic Club Award, celebrating teams with a rich football heritage and generations of supporters.
Real Madrid headline a 16-club shortlist representing 11 countries across Europe, South America and Africa. Other notable nominees include AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Al Ahly.
Voting for 12 of the 14 award categories is now open and will run until November 30 through the official GLOBE SOCCER website. Fans will determine which nominees progress to the final stages.
In the second round, public votes will be combined with those of the GLOBE SOCCER Jury, which features football figures including Marcello Lippi, Antonio Conte, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.
Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of GLOBE SOCCER, said: “We are honoured to bring the world’s premier football talents to the UAE once again for the BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards, and we look forward to celebrating with the biggest names in world football. We are grateful to BEYOND Developments for its continued support and delighted that LALIGA has chosen our stage to present its own LALIGA AWARDS once more. We can’t wait to welcome the nominees, fans and wider football family to the Emirates for our 17th edition and another memorable night.”
BEYOND Developments returns as the event's title sponsor for a third consecutive year.
The company's CEO, Adil Taqi, added: “We are incredibly proud to return for our third consecutive year as title partner of the GLOBE SOCCER Awards. Our continued partnership reflects BEYOND Developments’ commitment to connecting with an international audience through shared passions and experiences. Football brings people together across cultures and borders, resonating with our belief in pushing boundaries and aiming higher, a mindset shared by the players, coaches and clubs who will be honoured this December. We are proud to stand alongside an event that unites the global football family.”
Alongside the Globe Soccer Awards, the UAE ceremony will also host the LALIGA AWARDS 2025/26, with the winners already confirmed.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has been named Player of the Season, while manager Hansi Flick takes the Coach of the Year honour. Real Madrid forward Carlos Espí, recognised for his breakthrough campaign at Levante UD, has been named Best Under-23 Player.
Real Madrid's Arda Güler wins Goal of the Season for his remarkable effort from inside his own half against Elche in March 2026. Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García receives Best Save of the Season for his impressive stop against city rivals Espanyol in January.
Real Madrid's Arda Güler wins Goal of the Season for his remarkable effort from inside his own half against Elche in March 2026. Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García receives Best Save of the Season for his impressive stop against city rivals Espanyol in January.
Last year's GLOBE SOCCER Awards attracted more than 30 million votes from over 200 countries and territories, underlining the event's international popularity.
The 17th edition will feature 14 award categories, alongside additional Career and Special Awards traditionally presented at the annual ceremony.
Best Men's Player
Best Women's Player
Best Men's Club
Best Women's Club
Best Coach
Best Forward
Best Midfielder
Best Defender
Best Goalkeeper
Emerging Player
Best Middle East Player
Fans' Historic Club Award
Supporters can cast their votes and follow the latest announcements through GLOBE SOCCER's social media platforms and its official mobile app, available on iOS and Android.