Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of GLOBE SOCCER, said: “We are honoured to bring the world’s premier football talents to the UAE once again for the BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards, and we look forward to celebrating with the biggest names in world football. We are grateful to BEYOND Developments for its continued support and delighted that LALIGA has chosen our stage to present its own LALIGA AWARDS once more. We can’t wait to welcome the nominees, fans and wider football family to the Emirates for our 17th edition and another memorable night.”