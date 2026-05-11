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Rio Ferdinand: Dubai’s One Body event aims to “bring people together”

The Manchester United legend hosted the second One Body event at Jumeriah Beach Hotel

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The Manchester United legend is playing his part in keeping the Dubai community active
The Manchester United legend is playing his part in keeping the Dubai community active

Dubai: Former Manchester United and England football star Rio Ferdinand hosted the second edition of the One Body Co fitness event alongside his wife Kate at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

On Sunday 10 May, the Dubai community was invited to a free workout session led by Rio, Kate and their two personal trainers, as part of an effort to give back to the city during the recent challenging times.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the event, the six-time Premier League winner highlighted the importance of socialising and staying active.

“The One Body Co event is all about bringing people together,” explained Ferdinand.

“We’ve been in a moment where it’s been quite uncertain for people here in Dubai and we want to encourage people to come out, meet new people and move.”

“We had a great event, and we hope to continue to work alongside Jumeriah Beach Hotel and Dubai Sports Council to build a community which keeps people moving.”

The 47-year-old relocated to Dubai with his family in 2025 for a lifestyle change focused on safety, weather and education, and now lives in within the Al Barari community.

Ferdinand spoke about his commitment to staying fit after his illustrious playing career, highlighting the importance of exercise and the positive impact it can have on both physical health and mental wellbeing.

“The endorphins that go through your body when you workout creates real positivity, I always feel once I’ve had a workout it sets my day up,” he said.

“I think we can all get a bit lazy and events like this encourages people to come out, be around people that are like minded, and it’s great for everyone both physically and mentally.”

The initiative took place through Kate’s One Body company which is a wellness and fitness platform focused on community workouts, movement, mental wellbeing and holistic health, designed to encourage people to connect through exercise and healthy living.

More than 100 people attended the event, which took place on the lawn behind Jumeirah Beach Hotel with the iconic Burj Al Arab providing a striking backdrop.

“As much as it’s about the workout, it’s also about people talking and sharing experiences,” Rio continued.

“When someone else tells you that they have been going through something, there’s a comfort that we get from that as humans, that we’re sharing experiences.”

The event concluded with a series of challenges that saw participants competing for prizes, adding a fun and competitive edge to the morning. Winners walked away with the likes of spa treatments or staycations, before everyone in attendance was also treated to a complimentary breakfast.

To round things off, both Rio and Kate spent time taking photos with fans, engaging with the community and making the experience even more memorable.

It was a fitting end to what proved to be a thoughtful and well-received initiative for the Dubai community.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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footballmanchester unitedDubai

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