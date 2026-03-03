“I feel very secure” says Dubai resident Rio Ferdinand

The Manchester United legend spoke on the ongoing events in Dubai
Rio Ferdinand gave an update on his situation in Dubai praising the UAE government and stating that he feels “very secure.”
The former Manchester United and England defender left his punditry role at TNT Sports in England to move Dubai in August 2025.
“In Dubai, it feels like they’re valued and the lifestyle means that they’re happy and vibrant with a good energy for the kids,” he said, following his move.
On Saturday evening all Dubai residents were sent a warning message to take cover as Iranian airstrikes were taking place in the region, triggering emergency alerts and advice to seek shelter indoors.
Ferdinand, who lives in a stunning mansion located in the Al Barari community of Dubai, spoke on what the past few days have looked like for him and his family.
Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he said: “Firstly, I’m in great condition, me and the family did a workout this morning at home, it’s similar to when everyone was in lockdown during covid. We are doing things together which you don’t normally get to do.”
“It’s frightening when you hear bangs, especially when you don’t know what it exactly is. It’s just about helping navigate your kids through it, as the dad of the house you remain calm and keep everyone as calm as possible.”
Ferdinand lives in Dubai with his wife, Kate, whom he married in 2019 after meeting in the UAE. They live with their two young children, son Cree and daughter Shae, and also share family life with Rio’s older daughter Tia from his first marriage.
The 47-year-old also spoke highly of the UAE government and reflected on the strong sense of community he has experienced during what has been a challenging period.
“It’s been a scary situation but at the same time I’ve felt very secure and looked after,” explained Ferdinand.
“The powers out here (in Dubai) have been nullifying anything that is coming our way. The coming together of the place where I live and from different people in Dubai that know I’m here, the communication has been really heartwarming.
“When you’re away from home, you’re away from what you know, and you do think, ‘If something ever went wrong here, who have I got?’ And at the moment, I can look around and see there are a lot of people willing to help each other, and the community feeling is really positive.”