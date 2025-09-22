They moved to UAE last month with their blended family of five children and are loving it
Dubai: Reality star Kate Ferdinand has opened up about the highs and lows of relocating her family to Dubai, describing their new life as “chaotic” but also 'everything you could wish for'.
In a recent interview with Kent Life Magazine, the 34-year-old former TOWIE (The Only Way is Essex) star spoke about her new adventure. Along with her husband, ex-England footballer and Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand, 46, Kate moved to the UAE last month with their blended family of five children.
The couple share sons Cree, four, and Shae, two, while Rio’s older children Lorenz, 19, Tate, 17, and Tia, 13 — from his late wife Rebecca Ellison — have also joined them in Dubai.
Speaking to Kent Life Magazine, Kate admitted the transition has been overwhelming at times.
“There’s a lot of over-stimulation. But also, it’s so special and crazy and loving and loud and everything that you could wish it to be. The bond between the kids is amazing.”
The family are sticking to their tradition of eating dinner together, though Kate laughed that it’s “mental.” She added: “There’s food getting thrown about everywhere, drinks being spilled. But it’s the one time we’re all together, normally.”
The Ferdinands swapped Bromley, south-east London, for Dubai’s exclusive gated community of Al Barari, where they’ve set up a lavish new home.
Kate recently gave her Instagram followers a glimpse inside, captioning one post: “A new chapter, a fresh start — because if we don’t try, we’ll never know. We’ve talked about this for so long, and now it’s finally real… we’re here, making a new home in the place we met!”
Although she admitted to missing friends back home, Kate said she feels “scared, excited & nervous — but more than anything, ready for fresh starts and new beginnings.”
Dubai isn’t just a new base — it’s also where Kate and Rio’s love story began. The pair first met there nearly a decade ago through mutual friends, and Rio proposed in nearby Abu Dhabi two years later.
A source close to the couple told The Sun: “The Middle East has always held a special place in their hearts, and both can easily travel back and forth for their work commitments in the UK.”
Kate has already shared glimpses of their new life on Instagram — from family swims in the Gulf to intense gym sessions under the Dubai sun — proving that even amid the chaos, the Ferdinands are embracing their new adventure.
