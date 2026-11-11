Medcare and Dubai Racing Club bring wellness to the heart of Dubai’s racing season

Dr. Shanila Laiju, CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, says: “Our aim is to make it easier for people to take that first step towards looking after their health. Whether someone visits us for a basic health check, explores an AI-powered screening or speaks with our team about a concern, each interaction is an opportunity to build understanding and encourage timely care. By complementing our on-site experiences with complimentary services across Medcare, we help racegoers carry that focus on wellbeing into their everyday lives.”