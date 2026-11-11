Medcare and Dubai Racing Club bring wellness to the heart of Dubai’s racing season

Racegoers can access health screenings and complimentary healthcare services
Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres joins Dubai Racing Club as Official Wellness Partner for the 2026–2027 Dubai Racing Carnival and Dubai World Cup 2027. The collaboration brings wellness services closer to horse racing enthusiasts, combining the excitement of the racing season with opportunities to prioritise personal health, explore preventive screenings, receive wellness services and connect with healthcare professionals.
Through wellness activations at Meydan Racecourse, Medcare creates a welcoming space for racegoers to engage with their wellbeing as part of their race-day experience. The partnership takes healthcare beyond the traditional clinical setting, connecting with people through their interests and encouraging informed conversations about health.
Commenting on this, H.E. Ali Al Ali, Board Member and CEO of Dubai Racing Club, said: “We are pleased to welcome Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres as our Official Wellness Partner for the 2026–2027 season. This partnership enriches the experience at Meydan by bringing accessible wellness services and healthcare expertise closer to our guests. Together, we offer racegoers opportunities to look after their wellbeing while enjoying the racing, hospitality and atmosphere that define a day at the Races.”
The activations feature wellness IV drips, AI-powered health screenings, beauty and aesthetics services, and basic health check-ups. Visitors also have access to a range of complimentary services redeemable across Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, extending the experience beyond the racecourse and providing a convenient route to further care.
Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, says: “Dubai Healthcare has an important place in the experiences that bring communities together. Our partnership with Dubai Racing Club reflects our belief that making care more accessible starts with reaching people where they are. By bringing Medcare’s expertise to the racing season, we are creating opportunities to better understand preventive health, encourage proactive health choices and inspire people to make wellbeing a lasting part of their lives.”
Medcare connects its trackside presence with its wider network of hospitals and medical centres, helping visitors take the next step from an initial health conversation to personalised care.
With a focus on awareness and engagement, the initiative encourages racegoers to understand their health better and recognise the value of regular screening. Access to healthcare professionals gives visitors an opportunity to ask questions, discuss their concerns and explore services relevant to their individual needs.
Dr. Shanila Laiju, CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, says: “Our aim is to make it easier for people to take that first step towards looking after their health. Whether someone visits us for a basic health check, explores an AI-powered screening or speaks with our team about a concern, each interaction is an opportunity to build understanding and encourage timely care. By complementing our on-site experiences with complimentary services across Medcare, we help racegoers carry that focus on wellbeing into their everyday lives.”
Bringing together Dubai Racing Club’s sporting platform and Medcare’s healthcare expertise, the partnership supports community engagement around health throughout the season. From a conversation trackside to a follow-up visit at a Medcare facility, it creates a connection between awareness, access and action, encouraging racegoers to make time for their wellbeing long after race day.