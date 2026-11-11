Saudi German Health UAE joins global leaders of military medicine at ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026

Dr Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, said: “As one of the UAE's leading healthcare groups, Saudi German Health UAE carries a responsibility to be present wherever the future of medical readiness is being shaped, and there is no more important platform for that than the ICMM World Congress. Its convening in Abu Dhabi affirms the UAE's standing as a global centre of medical leadership. Readiness is no longer the responsibility of military medicine alone; it is a national capability, built when military and civilian health systems plan, train and respond as one. Our participation brings the clinical depth developed in the UAE to the world's most important table on medical readiness, and builds the partnerships that will raise the standard of trauma and emergency care for every patient we serve.”