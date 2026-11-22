Abu Dhabi genetic screening identifies 565 incompatible couples out of 11,700 screened
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced a significant increase in the success rate of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures in the emirate, reaching 59 per cent in 2026, compared with 51 per cent in 2024 and 42 per cent in 2022. The rate is among the highest globally, with Abu Dhabi aiming to increase it to 80 per cent by 2030.
The Department said it is working to advance reproductive medicine by bringing together policies, clinical expertise, research, technology and collaboration within an integrated reproductive healthcare ecosystem.
Abu Dhabi is sharing this approach with the world through its Future of Health initiative, inviting stakeholders to contribute to shaping a future in which reproductive and fertility services are more accessible, integrated and personalised to meet individual needs.
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Reproductive medicine is entering a new era globally, with promising possibilities. Advances in science, genomics, artificial intelligence and digital health are opening up new ways to understand the factors affecting fertility, personalise care and improve health outcomes for a greater number of people.
“However, technology alone is not enough. The real opportunity lies in bringing together research, clinical care and innovation, enabling individuals to receive services through an integrated care experience rather than through disconnected services.”
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ‘Future of Health – A Global Initiative from Abu Dhabi’, Dr Al Ghaithi added: “Reproductive health begins long before treatment becomes necessary, through prevention and early screening, which help us identify risks and intervene at the right time.
“Through this programme, we are bringing together healthcare providers, researchers and innovators, leveraging genomics and advanced technologies, alongside a flexible regulatory environment that enables the adoption and responsible application of the latest medical advancements.
“These capabilities allow us to deliver more precise and personalised care, with one fundamental goal at the heart of our efforts: giving everyone who dreams of starting a family a better opportunity to fulfil that dream.”
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said through its official digital platforms that it has adopted unified standards for IVF services to measure quality and patient experience.
These standards include reporting clinical pregnancy and live birth rates according to age groups, as well as treatment complications and laboratory outcomes.
The framework also provides patient coordinators to monitor and support individuals throughout their treatment journeys, assisting with appointments and communication. In addition, booking, registration and remote access procedures are available through the TAMM platform.
The Department highlighted that Abu Dhabi’s approach is underpinned by the Abu Dhabi Reproductive Health Future Programme, an integrated framework that recognises reproductive health as a shared responsibility between men and women, providing both with appropriate care and support at every stage.
The Department said reproductive healthcare starts with prevention and strengthening preconception health, followed by genetic screening, the diagnosis and treatment of fertility challenges, and access to reproductive medicine and services.
This extends to assisted reproductive technologies, including IVF, fertility preservation, egg freezing and embryo preservation.
Together, these services form an integrated care journey designed to improve treatment outcomes, enhance the patient experience and leverage genomics and genetic data to deliver personalised medical care tailored to each individual.
The Department confirmed that the programme brings together three interconnected pillars: awareness and prevention throughout different stages of life; access to reproductive healthcare services and the provision of appropriate coverage; and enabling capabilities encompassing regulatory frameworks, genomics and digital technologies.
The programme builds on the emirate’s advanced healthcare and digital infrastructure, flexible regulatory environment and growing research ecosystem. These capabilities enable the use of precision medicine, artificial intelligence and health data analytics to develop more accurate prevention, diagnosis and treatment models, while accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications that directly benefit human health.
The Department noted that Abu Dhabi has more than 2,000 professionals with complementary clinical, scientific and technical expertise across various reproductive health disciplines, working in more than 250 healthcare facilities.
This extensive workforce supports the delivery of comprehensive care and the continued development of the sector, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for the future of reproductive health and a regional destination for advanced fertility services.
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi also outlined its achievements in advancing reproductive health, including the expansion of the Comprehensive Periodic Screening Programme (IFHAS) by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to cover reproductive health screenings for men and women aged between 20 and 35.
The Department also established the 2026 Preconception Care Standard, which provides structured referral pathways to genetics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and fertility services whenever required.
These efforts are complemented by support for the expanded premarital genetic screening programme, which aims to identify potential hereditary risks at an early stage.
According to the Department, as of July 2026, a total of 11,748 couples had undergone expanded genetic screening, with 565 cases of genetic incompatibility identified.
This enabled the couples concerned to receive genetic counselling and appropriate care, helping them make informed decisions to reduce the risk of passing hereditary disorders on to future generations.
Abu Dhabi Reproductive Health Future Programme: The progress is driven by the programme launched by the Department of Health as an integrated ecosystem that moves beyond treatment alone to support research, innovation and the development of international standards in fertility care.
Prevention and early screening: Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, emphasised that the emirate’s modern approach begins reproductive healthcare well before medical intervention becomes necessary. This is achieved through awareness initiatives, early screening and fertility preservation solutions, including egg freezing and embryo preservation.
Advanced infrastructure and technologies: Efforts have included strengthening healthcare facilities, attracting and developing specialised professionals, adopting the latest medical technologies and innovations, and establishing leading international partnerships.
The sustained improvement in IVF success rates reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enhancing quality of life for families and consolidating its position as a leading global destination for advanced healthcare and medical innovation.
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) continues to solidify its global leadership in healthcare by integrating cutting-edge digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions into its In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and reproductive health ecosystem. These advancements have directly contributed to higher conception success rates while delivering comprehensive, sustainable preventive care for families across the Emirate.
Key areas of technological and digital integration:
AI to Enhance Success Rates: Healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi utilize AI algorithms to analyze granular data and evaluate embryo and oocyte quality with exceptional precision. This technology also enables the personalization of treatment protocols tailored to each couple's specific health profile, driving a marked increase in assisted reproductive technology (ART) success rates.
Digital Transformation and Early Diagnosis: The Department leverages digital platforms and smart health data to strengthen the early detection of fertility challenges, facilitating timely medical intervention and improving the prospects of both natural and assisted conception.
Proactive Prevention and Fertility Preservation: DoH’s approach centers on shifting from curative to preventive care by promoting health awareness and offering state-of-the-art cryopreservation and precision digital monitoring for oocytes and embryos, ensuring safe reproductive options for the future.
An Integrated Research and Innovation Ecosystem: Through landmark initiatives such as the "Abu Dhabi Future of Reproductive Health Program," the Department attracts global medical innovations, advances smart laboratories, and equips medical professionals with the expertise to operate next-generation biotechnologies.
These efforts embody Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a healthy, sustainable society and reaffirm its commitment to delivering world-class reproductive healthcare services that place family well-being and quality of life at the forefront of its priorities.