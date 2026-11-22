The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced a significant increase in the success rate of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures in the emirate, reaching 59 per cent in 2026, compared with 51 per cent in 2024 and 42 per cent in 2022. The rate is among the highest globally, with Abu Dhabi aiming to increase it to 80 per cent by 2030.