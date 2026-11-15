UAE food safety: Al Dhafra reports 84 veterinary cases in October

Municipality reports 77 partial and 7 total condemnations as part of food safety checks
Al Dhafra Region Municipality handled 84 cases through its veterinary inspection procedures in October 2026, including 77 partial condemnations and seven total condemnations, as part of its efforts to safeguard public health and strengthen food safety.
In a social media post, the municipality said its slaughterhouses conduct veterinary examinations of animal carcasses to ensure meat is safe for consumption and meets established health and safety standards.
The authority also carries out veterinary inspections of animals arriving at livestock markets as part of an integrated system for health and veterinary safety.
The municipality reported that 84 cases were handled during October, comprising 77 partial condemnations and seven total condemnations.
Partial condemnation involves rejecting affected portions of a carcass, while total condemnation means the entire carcass is deemed unfit for consumption.
These procedures form part of the municipality's efforts to prevent unsafe meat from entering the food supply chain and protect consumers.
Al Dhafra Region Municipality said it continues to apply veterinary inspection practices across its facilities to ensure compliance with approved health standards.
At slaughterhouses, veterinary teams examine carcasses to assess their condition and determine whether they are suitable for consumption. Animals arriving at livestock markets are also inspected to identify potential health concerns.
The municipality said these measures support food security, protect public health and contribute to improving quality of life across the Al Dhafra region.
It reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of veterinary safety through regular inspections and regulatory procedures.