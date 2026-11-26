New rules cover restaurants, cafés, food trucks and digital menus across the emirate
Dubai: Restaurants, cafés, food trucks and other food and beverage outlets across Abu Dhabi will be required to display calorie information on their menus from June 1, 2027, under a new government policy aimed at helping consumers make healthier, more informed food choices.
The initiative, announced by Healthy Living, Abu Dhabi’s government-led movement for prevention and well-being, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), will require establishments serving ready-to-eat food and beverages to clearly display calorie counts across physical and digital menus.
The policy covers restaurants, cafés, food trucks and entertainment venues, including menu booklets, online menus, in-store displays, self-order kiosks, drive-through menus, promotional materials and flyers.
Temporary food services operating for less than six months, such as those at festivals and events, will be exempt.
The new requirements are designed to improve transparency by giving consumers clear nutritional information when choosing meals, whether dining out or ordering food.
What restaurants must display
Under the policy, eligible establishments must clearly indicate the calorie content of each food and beverage item in kilocalories (kcal), alongside reference information on average daily calorie intake for adults and children.
Additional nutritional details, including macronutrient values, must also be made available to customers upon request.
To ensure consistent and accurate calorie calculations, authorities have approved five standardised tools, including the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre's SEHHI Calorie Calculator, which will be available free of charge.
Businesses will be given a six-month grace period to update their menus, complete nutritional assessments and prepare for implementation before the policy takes effect on June 1, 2027.
Government-wide collaboration
The initiative was developed in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC).
ADRA, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's (ADDED) arm responsible for developing and regulating the emirate's business sector, said the policy reflects its approach to balancing business growth with consumer protection.
Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said the collaboration with Healthy Living reflects the authority's commitment to ensuring consumers have sufficient information to make informed decisions.
"Our collaboration with Healthy Living reflects our commitment to provide consumers with sufficient information to make informed decisions, placing their health, safety, and well-being at the top of our priorities," he said.
Al Mansoori stressed that transparency is essential to building consumer confidence and supporting the long-term success of businesses.
"Transparency breeds trust, which is essential for long-term success of the business sector," he said.
He urged food and beverage establishments to provide clear nutritional information, adding that ADRA would continue working with relevant authorities to support businesses during the transition.
Making healthier choices easier
Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, said the policy recognises the growing reliance on restaurants and food delivery services among Abu Dhabi residents.
"Most of us in Abu Dhabi eat out or order in more than we cook at home. The choice of what to eat will always be personal," he said.
"What we are changing is not the choice, but the system around it — the information available at the moment it is made, and the environment in which that decision happens."
He emphasised that consumers can make informed decisions only when they have access to clear information, noting that creating a healthier food environment requires changes at both individual and institutional levels.
"By working closely with our partners to hardwire prevention into everyday life, we are making the healthy choice the easy choice," he said.
AlKhazraji added that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve access to nutritional information, increase transparency and create food environments that support better long-term health.
94% support calorie labelling
Research conducted by Healthy Living in collaboration with the Behavioral Science Group found strong public support for displaying calorie information on menus.
The study, involving more than 5,000 UAE residents, found that calorie labelling helped consumers choose healthier meals and better understand the calorie content of their orders.
Rasha Attar, Director of the Behavioral Science Group, said 94 per cent of participants supported introducing calorie information on restaurant menus.
"Our research with more than 5,000 UAE residents found that menu labelling helps people choose healthier meals and gives them a clearer picture of how many calories they are actually ordering," she said.
The findings also provided locally grounded evidence about how consumers understand and respond to nutritional information, helping shape the policy's design and implementation.
Part of wider public health strategy
The calorie labelling policy is one of several initiatives being implemented under Healthy Living in cooperation with government entities and the private sector to improve Abu Dhabi's food environment.
Other measures include responsible food and beverage placement standards in supermarkets, responsible advertising of food and beverage products outside the home, food reformulation and the provision of healthier meals in schools.
Together, these initiatives aim to embed prevention into everyday life by making healthier food choices more accessible and encouraging greater awareness of nutrition.
The policy will take effect on June 1, 2027, giving food businesses time to comply with the new requirements while ensuring consumers have greater access to nutritional information when dining out or ordering meals.