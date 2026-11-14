From wagyu sliders to chocolate rain: Day one, Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026

Explore exclusive menus and vibrant vibes at the annual food fest, which is on until Sun
There’s always room for more you’ll find when you walk the Taste of Abu Dhabi. Past vendors who serve up delectables from farms and other local businesses, past grills that sigh with smoke at each slap of red meat. The smells engage you. So it’s just as well that we get to the annual food fest in time an hour after it opens – at 3pm. This is late enough for the chefs to have set up shop and not so late that the queues get frustrating. It’s still teeming though.
The food fest has 16 pop-ups with Taste exclusive menus that come with just the right size of bite. Then there are the workshop areas, white and well lit to ensure cooking – and clean-up – is up to standard. There’s a spot you can learn how to make your favourite coffee, another where matcha is whisked to tease flavour out, and still a third where you’ll find chocolate rain for your ice cream.
The chefs behind the succulent meats heat up the grills and season the meat. Norbert Kasumba, of Oak Room, says it’s his second year cooking at Taste of Abu Dhabi. “I was here last year and it was amazing. I got a nice experience and we sold the burgers. We always have Wagyu beef sliders,” he says, adding that while the event has only just begun, there are already plenty of people there. “I think there are going to be big numbers.”
You must have strategy at these food events, or you’ll be full on the complementary bites people are happy to share. (For those going, stop by the MLS counter for some of the most succulent steak you’ll find here. Or head to the Oak Room. Norbert wasn’t kidding about the perfectly seasoned burgers with patties so soft you’ll question your own experience. (But it’s true – they really are that good.)
But if you want a plan… first do a recce of all that there is and all that you must try – this is the food version of Marie Kondo’s ‘what gives you joy?’ strategy. Then, begin with what you want the most rather than the spot with the least line.
Japanese mum Kanako Yajima was at the Taste of Abu Dhabi for a second time this year with her two children. After trying a variety of dishes, they were soon to give a nod of appreciation to the sliders and the mac and cheese from the Oak Room.
Filter what you must eat with a tough edit. Eating when full really takes away from the experience. Fortunately, there’s plenty to get your appetite working. You could, for instance, join the pasta making class for beginners. Or just sing and dance along at one of the stages where nostalgia generally guides music choices.
One of the children ready to flex her cooking muscles is Kasia, who is four years old. Her father and mother join her in aprons as she gets ready for one of the little chef workshops. They are here for Kas, her father says. “We just wanted to give her some new experiences, and the Taste of Abu Dhabi is such a nice event to come to. And we also love cooking,” he adds.
For some, food just sweetens the deal. The al fresco environment, live music, and the space to relax and catch up after a long week are a draw.
Mitali Deshmukh, whose been going to Taste of Abu Dhabi for three years, is with her friends, Parisce Francis and Swapnil. She says: “So, we don't meet up [often] because of our hectic schedules, but then we are so used to this festival that my bestie literally books it and then tells me that we have to go.”
Meanwhile, her bestie, Parisce says: “We like the menus, we like the live music, and we like the family atmosphere.”
Their friend Swapnil is quick to add: “I also love the lamb chops from Soraya.”
The festival this time is well spaced – the furniture set up at different corners means each zone can be different and unique. And the spaces can double up as cozy spots for catch-ups.
There’s also that bouncing castle in Candy Zone luring in the littles. Irish expat Ruby has noticed this new focus on childcare. "I feel like it's bigger this year. The layout seems better. There's definitely more entertainment, especially for kids," she explains.
Among the chefs you can expect to run into during the fest are Gino D’Acampo and International Guest Chef Rachel Allen. Carry a notebook for all the tips and tricks they tell their audience during a class.
But most of all, don't forget to stop and smell the ramen. And eat the sliders.
Taste of Abu Dhabi runs until Nov 15 at Gateway Park North on Yas Island. Tickets start at Dh80.