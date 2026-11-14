From wagyu sliders to chocolate rain: Day one, Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026

There’s always room for more you’ll find when you walk the Taste of Abu Dhabi. Past vendors who serve up delectables from farms and other local businesses, past grills that sigh with smoke at each slap of red meat. The smells engage you. So it’s just as well that we get to the annual food fest in time an hour after it opens – at 3pm. This is late enough for the chefs to have set up shop and not so late that the queues get frustrating. It’s still teeming though.