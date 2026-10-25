New salt, sugar and fat limits aim to improve diets as obesity affects 22.4% of adults
Dubai: More than 96 per cent of adults surveyed in the UAE consume more sodium than recommended, while more than one in five adults are living with obesity, according to national health figures that have prompted new restrictions on salt, sugar and fat in packaged foods.
The findings have led to a significant push to improve diets and tackle obesity, with measures introduced this year targeting everything from supermarket products and school meals to early detection and weight management.
In October, the Ministry of Health and Prevention began implementing new limits on sodium, total sugar and fat content in selected packaged foods, whether manufactured in the UAE or imported.
The restrictions are being introduced in stages, with manufacturers and suppliers required to meet progressively stricter nutritional standards by December 31, 2030.
The measures follow the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024–2025, published in January, which found that 96.2 per cent of people aged 18 to 69 exceeded recommended sodium intake, while 27.3 per cent consumed more sugar than recommended.
The survey, conducted by the ministry in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and other federal and local authorities, was endorsed by the World Health Organisation.
It also found that 27.4 per cent of respondents consumed sugar-sweetened drinks daily, while 56.1 per cent exceeded recommended fat intake. Average daily fibre consumption stood at 23.1 grams.
Obesity affected 22.4 per cent of adults, compared with 16.1 per cent of children aged six to 17 and 2.2 per cent of younger children, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing health authorities.
Under the regulations introduced in October, maximum levels of sodium, total sugars and total fat have been established for several categories of packaged food.
The rules cover businesses handling the affected products, whether locally manufactured or imported. Products intended exclusively for direct export or re-export are exempt unless they are sold in the UAE.
Food manufactured or imported before the rules took effect may remain on sale for up to one year from the implementation date, or until its expiry date, whichever comes first.
Compliance will take place in two phases, with all affected products required to meet the final limits by December 31, 2030.
The first group, which includes leavened and flatbread, sweetened milk drinks and milk alternatives, flavoured yoghurt and laban, and high-salt snacks, has up to nine months from the rules taking effect to meet the initial requirements.
Processed cheese, which falls into a second group, has two years and three months to comply with the first-stage limits.
For leavened bread, the final sodium limit will be 370 milligrams per 100 grams, down from 444mg in the initial phase. Total sugar will be capped at five grams and fat at seven grams per 100 grams.
Sweetened milk drinks will face a final sugar limit of eight grams per 100 grams, while sweetened or flavoured yoghurt and laban will be limited to 10 grams per 100 grams.
The changes are intended to improve the nutritional quality of widely consumed products and reduce the prevalence of obesity and other non-communicable diseases associated with unhealthy diets.
Beyond regulating food ingredients, the UAE has also sought to improve the choices available to consumers in supermarkets and on digital shopping platforms.
In October, Abu Dhabi's Healthy Living initiative recognised several organisations for their commitments to promoting healthier products and shopping environments, including efforts to reduce the prominence of foods high in fat, sugar and salt.
Similar efforts have extended to schools, where authorities are working to encourage children to develop healthier eating habits from an early age.
In January, the Ministry of Health and Prevention launched the School Canteen Lab initiative in collaboration with education authorities, supporting the National Nutrition Strategy 2030.
The initiative brought together 80 pupils, 20 teachers and parents, and four chefs and specialists in Sharjah.
Participants took part in food tastings, recipe testing and meal preparation, with pupils involved in selecting the dishes they preferred.
The approach was designed to make healthier food options more appealing to children by involving them directly in decisions about what they eat.
The national effort also extends beyond food regulation to identifying obesity earlier and improving access to weight management services.
In April, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre announced an expansion of its cooperation with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to support a personalised weight management programme.
The initiative focuses on raising awareness and equipping family doctors and other healthcare professionals to identify people at risk earlier and direct them towards appropriate care.
Each participant receives a follow-up plan based on their health indicators, lifestyle and risk factors, allowing treatment and support to be tailored to individual needs.
The benefits of reducing obesity could extend well beyond healthcare.
A report launched in May in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism estimated that more effective obesity treatment and weight management could generate cumulative healthcare savings of up to $1.5 billion and add approximately $51 billion to the UAE's gross domestic product by 2031.
The report, titled Beneath the Surface: The Hidden Socioeconomic Impacts of Weight Loss, examined the wider economic and social benefits of tackling obesity, including its implications for productivity and healthcare spending.
Its findings suggest that accelerated intervention could help more than 1.2 million adults overcome obesity by 2031.
The figures are projections based on more effective intervention, rather than savings or economic gains already achieved.