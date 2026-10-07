How the UAE is changing the recipe for better health

For UAE residents, the message from doctors is that regulation is only one part of the recipe for better health.

Health experts say the significance of the move lies in its population-wide approach. Rather than relying entirely on individuals to identify and avoid products high in salt, sugar, or fat, the policy encourages changes to the food supply itself.

The measures apply to locally manufactured and imported packaged foods such as bread, sweetened milk drinks, flavoured yoghurt and laban, salty snacks, and processed cheese, among others.

Dubai: The UAE is changing what goes into some of the everyday foods found on supermarket shelves, with new rules designed to gradually reduce levels of sodium, total sugars, and fats in selected packaged products.

The strength of the UAE's approach is that it tackles these dietary risk factors at population level. Healthier formulation of commonly consumed foods can help reduce exposure to excess nutrients without requiring every consumer to have detailed nutritional knowledge.

Excessive intake of sodium, added sugar, and unhealthy fats have been associated with a range of chronic conditions, including high blood pressure, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke.

Water should be preferred to sugary drinks, while fried foods, processed meats, sweets, and salty snacks should be limited.

For individuals, he has recommended gradually replacing highly processed foods with fresh vegetables and fruit, whole grains, pulses, unsalted nuts, lean proteins, and other minimally processed options.

He has noted that good healthcare should begin with prevention rather than treatment alone.

The objective is not necessarily to eliminate favourite foods altogether, but to create a healthier overall pattern of eating.

Instead of attempting an extreme diet overhaul, consumers can make straightforward substitutions like water for sugary drinks, fresh fruit for sweet snacks, and grilled or baked foods instead of fried options.

For sugar, she has advised switching from soft drinks and sweetened beverages to water, sparkling water, or unsweetened herbal teas. Plain yoghurt with fresh fruit can replace heavily sweetened yoghurt, while whole fruit can be used to satisfy sweet cravings.

For those trying to reduce sodium, she has recommended choosing unsalted nuts and seeds instead of salted varieties and using herbs, spices, lemon, garlic, and vinegar for flavour. Lower-sodium bread, crackers, and cheese can also be considered when available.

Ruba El Hourani, head of the preventive health and nutrition department at RAK Hospital, has bared that people who regularly consume highly processed foods can start by making simple substitutions.

The new rules change what manufacturers must put into certain products, but consumers still need to pay attention to what they buy.

“This approach has been successful in several countries, where reducing salt and sugar incrementally helped improve dietary quality without significantly affecting consumer acceptance,” explained El Hourani.

When it comes to fats, El Hourani has suggested choosing grilled, baked, or air-fried foods over deep-fried options and replacing processed meats with lean poultry, fish, beans, and other legumes. Olive oil, avocado, nuts, and seeds can provide sources of healthier fats.

Regular physical activity, alongside consistent healthy choices at home, school, and in the wider community, can help turn good nutrition into a long-term habit.

Moreover, she has stressed the importance of helping children develop a positive relationship with food. Families and schools can support this by making healthier options accessible and encouraging balanced eating without making food feel restrictive.

“Healthy eating is not about avoiding every food that contains sugar, salt, or fat. It is about balance, variety, and being mindful of how often certain foods are consumed,” exclaimed Adi.

According to Raghda Adi, nutritionist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, the new measures could make healthier choices easier for people who depend on packaged foods.

“The ultimate objective should be prevention rather than treatment, creating healthier habits and environments before obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease develop,” stated Zaqout.

On the other hand, schools can reinforce those behaviours by offering healthier cafeteria options, limiting sugary drinks and unhealthy snacks, and teaching children how to understand food labels.

Zaqout has mentioned that families can help children develop healthier habits through balanced home-cooked meals, sensible portions, regular meal times, and adequate water intake, while reducing dependence on fast food and ultra-processed products.

The experts have agreed that the food policy will have a greater impact if it is supported by changes at home and in schools.

“The UAE’s new nutrient caps are an important milestone, but they will be most effective when combined with nutrition education, healthier food environments, and active lifestyles,” said El Hourani.

Meanwhile, El Hourani has pointed out that schools go further by encouraging healthier lunchboxes, incorporating nutrition education into the curriculum, and supporting regular physical activity. Parents can also be involved through nutrition-awareness programmes and workshops.

“When families, schools, healthcare providers and the wider community work together, healthy habits are more likely to become part of everyday life rather than a short-term initiative,” remarked Singh.

For his part, Singh has highlighted that the environment in which children make food choices is particularly important. Schools should not simply tell children to eat better, healthier options should also be accessible to them.

The UAE's new rules may change the recipe of some products on supermarket shelves. The bigger challenge, and opportunity, is changing the habits around them.

Government policy can influence the food supply, manufacturers can reformulate products, healthcare professionals can educate patients, schools can shape children's habits, and families can reinforce those lessons at home.

The UAE's new food standards put greater responsibility on the food industry to improve the nutritional profile of selected everyday products. But the experts have emphasised that lasting health improvements will require cooperation beyond regulation.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.