Programme aims to reduce chronic disease risks through lifestyle changes
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is taking its preventive healthcare efforts a step further, moving beyond identifying health risks through screenings to actively helping residents address them through personalised lifestyle changes.
The shift is reflected in the launch of the Lifestyle Improvement Programme, a 24-week research initiative by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), with support from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).
Dr Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said, “Prevention is fundamental to building a healthier community, and we are committed to helping people to take proactive steps to protect their health before risk factors develop into chronic conditions.”
Over the 24-week programme, participants will undergo a final assessment and receive a personalised long-term health management plan to help them maintain their progress and help them build healthier habits.
Delivered at IHLAD, the world's first regulator-licensed Healthy Longevity Medicine Centre, the programme will provide a comprehensive clinical evaluation, including health tests, body composition assessments and wearable device setup.
Based on their health results, lifestyle patterns and personal goals, participants will receive individual health plans developed and monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, dietitians, health coaches, exercise specialists and nurses.
The programme will also study the impact of these changes on risk factors associated with chronic conditions, contributing scientific evidence on the role of lifestyle changes in supporting prevention.
Why this matters for Abu Dhabi
The programme comes at a time when preventive healthcare is becoming increasingly important to the emirate's long-term health priorities. Chronic conditions can affect quality of life, everyday activities and the ability to remain healthy as people age.
Addressing risk factors earlier can help individuals make informed decisions about their health and potentially reduce the likelihood of developing more serious conditions.
Dr Nicole Sirotin, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, said the programme would combine clinical evaluation, health data, coaching and specialist care to help participants translate their health information into practical daily actions.
For residents, the initiative offers an opportunity to move beyond simply knowing their health screening results and towards understanding what those results mean for their everyday lives.
It also recognises that improving health is not just about telling people to eat better or exercise more.
Sustainable change often requires professional guidance, regular monitoring and support that takes into account each person's circumstances, health needs and goals.
Beyond the individual benefits, the programme will also generate research findings on how personalised lifestyle interventions can influence risk factors associated with chronic conditions.
Who can apply?
The programme is open to UAE Nationals in Abu Dhabi aged 25 to 50 who hold a Thiqa card, have a BMI between 30 and 35, and have previously completed the Emirati Genome Programme and IFHAS screening.
Participation is free for eligible applicants, subject to assessment by IHLAD's research team. Certain medical conditions and other criteria may affect eligibility.
Interested applicants can register through the programme application form. For enquiries, contact research@ihlad.ae.
The collaboration supports Abu Dhabi's wider efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare, encourage healthier lifestyles and improve the long-term health of its community.