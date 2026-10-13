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Abu Dhabi, Ultrahuman develop model to estimate biological age

Wearables, clinical data will track how sleep, metabolism and heart health affect ageing

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Two-year project will combine biomarkers and wearable data for personalised health insights.
Two-year project will combine biomarkers and wearable data for personalised health insights.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is developing a new model that could help people understand their biological age, rather than simply the number of years they have lived.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has partnered with health technology company Ultrahuman Healthcare to develop and validate a Biological Health Age model that combines clinical biomarker information with data from wearable devices.

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The initiative will examine factors including cardiovascular health, sleep, metabolism and recovery to provide a broader picture of how a person’s body is ageing.

Unlike chronological age, which measures years since birth, biological health age considers multiple health indicators that can show whether the body is ageing faster or slower than expected.

Wearable and clinical data combined

The model will combine continuous health data from wearable devices with clinical measurements to generate more personalised insights.

ADPHC said the information could eventually support earlier intervention, more targeted prevention strategies and personalised recommendations.

The partnership will run for two years and include joint scientific research and clinical validation.

The centre said the project will keep health data within Abu Dhabi under confidentiality, governance, and privacy measures.

Dr Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said the collaboration would support a shift towards prediction, prevention and earlier intervention in public health.

“Understanding how populations age and identifying the factors that influence healthy longevity are essential components of that transition,” he said.

Mohit Kumar, founder and chief executive of Ultrahuman Healthcare, said the project would combine continuous health monitoring with Abu Dhabi’s healthcare infrastructure.

The model is still being developed and validated, and ADPHC has not announced when or how it might become available to the public.

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