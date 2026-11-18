The region has become one of the main backers of the world’s leading AI companies
This week, Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, makes its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has signalled that it could follow next year. For most readers, these are stories about Silicon Valley. For the Gulf, they are something closer to home.
Few people outside the industry realise how much of today’s artificial intelligence has been financed from this region. Gulf investors now sit alongside the world’s largest technology companies as backers of the firms shaping the next decade of computing.
Abu Dhabi moved first. MGX, the technology investment company set up in 2024 by G42 and Mubadala, now holds stakes in three of the leading AI developers: OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI. Few investors anywhere in the world can say the same.
MGX has also become a partner in some of the largest technology projects ever planned. In January 2025 it joined OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle in Stargate, a venture to build up to $500 billion of AI data centres in the United States by 2029. This summer it closed a new fund of close to $50 billion, ahead of its target, with money from sovereign funds, pension funds and other institutions from around the world.
Qatar has been part of the story too. The Qatar Investment Authority was among the backers of Anthropic’s funding round in 2025, before any other Middle Eastern investor.
The Gulf’s role no longer stops at finance. The region is now building the infrastructure that runs AI.
Stargate UAE, OpenAI’s first large data centre campus outside the United States, is under construction in Abu Dhabi and is being built by G42. On 2 November, OpenAI signed four further agreements with Abu Dhabi government bodies and leading companies. Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the signing.
This matters because artificial intelligence is far less “virtual” than it sounds. Every question typed into a chatbot is answered by a data centre somewhere, drawing on electricity, cooling, land and advanced chips. Countries that can offer all of these, together with capital and fast decision-making, have a natural advantage. The Gulf has all of them.
Three strengths explain the region’s growing role.
First, long-term capital. Building AI requires spending on a scale few investors can match, and over years rather than quarters. Gulf sovereign investors are built for exactly this kind of patient commitment.
Second, energy and space. Data centres need reliable power and room to grow. The region has both, and is adding solar capacity at speed.
Third, a clear national strategy. The UAE appointed the world’s first minister for artificial intelligence in 2017 and has treated AI as a national priority ever since. Companies looking for long-term partners value that consistency.
The benefits flow both ways. Partnerships with leading AI developers bring knowledge, talent and new businesses to the region. They give local companies early access to the newest tools, and they help train a generation of engineers and entrepreneurs at home.
They also support the region’s wider goal of building economies driven by knowledge, technology and services. Every data centre campus, research partnership and training programme adds another engine of growth.
Anthropic’s listing this week marks a new chapter for the AI industry. Companies that once relied entirely on private investors will increasingly answer to public markets, and the industry will become more transparent as a result.
For the Gulf, the message is a positive one. The region did not wait to see how the AI story would unfold. It helped write the early chapters, as investor, partner and builder. As the industry moves into its next phase, the Gulf is set to remain one of its most important players.