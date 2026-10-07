From bread to yoghurt and chips, here’s what the limits mean for shoppers
Dubai: The bread, flavoured yoghurt or packet of chips you regularly buy in the UAE could gradually contain less salt, sugar or fat under new food rules being introduced across the country.
The UAE has started implementing limits on sodium, sugar and fat in selected packaged foods, with manufacturers, importers and other food businesses given phased deadlines to comply.
The aim, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), is to improve the nutritional value of everyday foods and help reduce obesity and other noncommunicable diseases linked to unhealthy diets.
So, what exactly is changing and how could it affect what you buy?
The new rules set maximum amounts of sodium, sugar and fat allowed in certain packaged foods sold in the UAE.
They apply to products manufactured locally as well as imported foods, and cover businesses across the food chain, including production, processing, packaging, importing, storage, distribution and sale.
Products manufactured or imported solely for export are excluded, unless they are also sold within the UAE.
The rules cover several everyday food categories, including:
Leavened and flat bread
Sweetened milk drinks and milk alternatives
Sweetened or flavoured yoghurt and laban
Salted crackers
Salted nuts and seeds
Pretzels
Potato, vegetable and grain-based chips and snacks
Processed cheese
The maximum amount allowed depends on the product and will become stricter over time.
For example, leavened bread will initially be limited to 444mg of sodium per 100g, eventually falling to 370mg. Its sugar limit will fall from 6g to 5g per 100g and total fat from 8.4g to 7g.
For sweetened or flavoured yoghurt and laban, total sugars will eventually be capped at 10g per 100g.
Chips and similar snacks made from potatoes, vegetables or grains will see their sodium limit fall from 564mg to 470mg per 100g.
For consumers, the biggest change could happen inside the product rather than on supermarket shelves.
Food companies may need to reformulate recipes to reduce the amount of salt, sugar or fat in affected products. That means some foods you already buy could gradually have different nutritional content.
However, the changes will not happen immediately because businesses are being given time to adjust.
Existing stock manufactured or imported before the resolution takes effect can remain on sale for up to one year or until its expiry date, whichever comes first.
After the relevant compliance deadline, products that exceed the applicable limits cannot be traded in the UAE.
The policy is designed to reduce the amount of sodium, processed sugar and fat - people consume through commonly eaten foods.
Rather than relying only on individuals to choose healthier alternatives, the rules require changes at the manufacturing and supply level.
The ministry said the wider goal is to protect public health and reduce obesity and other noncommunicable diseases associated with unhealthy diets.
The changes are being introduced in phases.
For the first group of products, including bread, businesses must meet the initial limits within nine months of the resolution taking effect.
For processed cheese, businesses have up to two years and three months to meet the first-stage requirements.
All affected products must meet the final limits by December 31, 2030 at the latest.
Some existing products can apply for an exception to the first phase if complying would require reducing an ingredient by more than 20 per cent. However, they must still meet the final 2030 limits.
The fine applies to food businesses and establishments that violate the requirements – not consumers.
Federal and local health authorities will monitor compliance.
Businesses found violating the rules can face a warning, fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh500,000, closure for up to six months, which can be renewed, or cancellation of their licence or approval.