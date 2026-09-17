Ultra-processed food may damage your muscles even without weight gain, study finds

● Additives: Quite often, the types and amounts of additives used, can affect a food health’s profile. Some additives may be harmless, while others can have potentially negative effects. For example, artificial sweeteners. These can be used to reduce calorie content, but may have negative effects on gut health and blood sugar levels. Additionally, brightly coloured foods, often enhanced with artificial dyes, can be visually appealing but may also cause allergic reactions. Moreover, trans fats or partially hydrogenated fats that raise bad cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease.