Researchers warn food quality, not just calories, may drive osteoarthritis risk
Here's an unsettling thought: what you eat for dinner might be reshaping your thigh muscles from the inside out, and obviously, that's not good news.
A new study out of UC San Francisco, published in the journal Radiology, found that people who eat more ultra-processed food tend to develop more fat inside their thigh muscles. And it's showing up in people who don't even have knee osteoarthritis yet, which matters because that muscle fat is linked to a higher risk of developing it down the road.
First, what even is 'ultra-processed food'?
Well, think of anything engineered to be irresistible and shelf-stable: sugary cereals, packaged snacks, hot dogs, soda, energy drinks, candy, frozen pizza, ready meals, mass-produced bread. These foods are built, quite deliberately, to hijack your brain's reward system with precision-engineered combos of sugar, fat, salt, and carbs.
Lead researcher Dr. Zehra Akkaya points out in a statement as quoted by Science Daily, the irony: as real, whole ingredients have steadily disappeared from our diets over the decades, replaced by industrially processed, artificially flavoured substitutes, obesity and knee osteoarthritis rates have climbed right along with them.
The study, in a nutshell
Researchers tracked 615 people (275 men, 340 women, average age 60, average BMI 27, solidly 'overweight" territory', who showed no signs of knee osteoarthritis on their scans. All were part of the Osteoarthritis Initiative, a major NIH-backed research effort trying to crack the code on how this joint disease develops, and how to stop it.
Turns out, ultra-processed food made up a hefty 41% of what this group ate, based on a year's worth of dietary data.
The muscle-fat connection
Here's the key finding: The more ultra-processed food someone ate, the more fat showed up inside their thigh muscles, and this held true even after researchers controlled for total calories, fat intake, activity levels, and demographics. In other words, this wasn't just "eating more junk food, means eating more calories, means gaining more fat. The quality of the food itself seemed to matter, independent of the numbers.
On an MRI, this looks like fatty streaks infiltrating what should be uniform muscle tissue, a creeping degeneration you would never notice just by stepping on a scale.
Why this actually matters
Osteoarthritis isn't just an old-person problem or a minor inconvenience. it's one of the biggest non-cancer healthcare costs on the planet, and it's tightly tangled up with obesity and lifestyle. For years, the go-to advice for prevention has been the standard combo: eat less, move more, keep the weight down.
This study also explains: What you eat might matter just as much as how much. Dr. Akkaya's takeaway is blunt, weight-loss strategies that only count calories and gym hours while ignoring food quality might be missing a real piece of the puzzle.
Why are ultra-processed foods unhealthy?
If you still have a few doubts about ultra-processed foods, we can break it down further. The truth is, some processed foods are more harmful than others. As Munawar Yahaya, Dubai-based clinical dietician and Raghda Ali, a clinical dietician at Medcare Sharjah, had earlier explained:
● Nutrient content: Some ultra-processed foods, like fortified cereals or certain plant-based alternatives can be relatively nutritious. For instance, many breakfast cereals are fortified with vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, and B vitamins.
These can be a convenient way to boost your nutrient intake, especially if you have a busy lifestyle. Products like plant-based milk, yogurt, and meat alternatives can be strengthened with nutrients that are naturally low in these foods. For example, plant-based milk is often fortified with calcium and vitamin D, while plant-based meat alternatives may be fortified with iron and protein. On the other hand, sugary drinks and processed meats, may be high in unhealthy fats, sodium or added sugars.
● Additives: Quite often, the types and amounts of additives used, can affect a food health’s profile. Some additives may be harmless, while others can have potentially negative effects. For example, artificial sweeteners. These can be used to reduce calorie content, but may have negative effects on gut health and blood sugar levels. Additionally, brightly coloured foods, often enhanced with artificial dyes, can be visually appealing but may also cause allergic reactions. Moreover, trans fats or partially hydrogenated fats that raise bad cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease.
● Processing methods: The processing method can significantly influence a food's nutritional value and health risks. For instance, excessive frying or deep-frying can introduce unhealthy fats.
Processed meats, and hot dogs, are typically high in sodium and saturated fats. Sugary beverages, like soda and fruit punch, are often loaded with added sugar.
On the other hand, whole grain cereals and breads, even when ultra-processed, can offer essential nutrients like fibre, minerals, and Vitamin B.
For starters, watch what you eat. Read the labels, explain the dieticians. Sticking to unprocessed or minimally processed foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains is a surefire way to improve your health. These are nature's powerhouses, and they're packed with nutrients, that ultra-processed foods just can't compete with.
Cut out the processed meats and sugary beverages. These have been consistently linked to poor health issues, posing a danger to the overall well-being of a person. That’s the priority. The dieticians also add that this does not mean that other ultra-processed foods get a free pass; additives, preserves and sweeteners can also wreak much havoc on your health, too.
Nevertheless, here’s a brief lowdown of all the problematic foods to eliminate from your diet:
• Sugary drinks: Soda, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened tea, fruit punch
• Processed meats
• Fast food: Burgers, fries, pizza, chicken nuggets
• Packaged snacks: Chips, cookies, crackers, candy bars
• Canned goods: Soups, vegetables (in syrup), fruits (in syrup)
And some ultra-processed foods, when consumed in moderation, may be less harmful than others. However, it's important to read labels carefully and choose products with minimal added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial ingredients:
• Breakfast cereals: Fortified cereals can be a good source of vitamins and minerals. Look for options with low added sugar and high fiber content.
• Frozen vegetables: These can be a convenient way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. Choose frozen vegetables without added sauces or seasonings.
• Canned fish: Canned tuna, salmon, and sardines can be a healthy source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Opt for varieties packed in water, not oil.
• Whole grain bread: While some whole grain breads may be ultra-processed, they can still provide valuable nutrients like fibre. Look for options with minimal added sugars and unhealthy fats.