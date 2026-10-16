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Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026: 16 restaurants, chefs, tickets and more

Discover Abu Dhabi’s flavors with tasting dishes and entertainment galore

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Each restaurant will serve three to five tasting dishes, giving visitors the chance to discover somewhere new, revisit a favourite or compare different takes on their go-to dishes.
Each restaurant will serve three to five tasting dishes, giving visitors the chance to discover somewhere new, revisit a favourite or compare different takes on their go-to dishes.

Choosing where to eat in Abu Dhabi can be tricky. Taste of Abu Dhabi brings 16 restaurants together in one place, giving visitors the chance to sample dishes from across the city without committing to a full meal.

The festival returns for its fourth year from November 13 to 15, 2026, at Gateway Park North, Yas Island, in partnership with BMW Abu Dhabi Motors. Expect tasting-sized dishes, celebrity chef appearances, live music and a revamped kids’ zone.

“We’re so excited to bring Taste of Abu Dhabi back for its fourth year,” said Maddy Spicer, General Manager, MENA Live Events.

“We’ve introduced some fantastic new additions for 2026, including a completely new entertainment line-up, re-imagined Candy Land Kids Zone and a brilliant mix of restaurants and celebrity chefs. There’s something for everyone this year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Yas Island for a weekend full of great food, live music and family fun.”

16 restaurants to sample in one place

Each restaurant will serve three to five tasting dishes, giving visitors the chance to discover somewhere new, revisit a favourite or compare different takes on their go-to dishes.

The participating restaurants are:

  • Soraya

  • Marcella

  • Beetza by ERTH

  • Ergon by ERTH

  • Tanjun by 99

  • Almayass

  • Oak Room

  • Desert Lotus

  • The Directors Club

  • Lento

  • Paradiso

  • Ting Irie

  • Pincode

  • Villa Toscana at St. Regis

  • The Ramen Bar

Full menus will be announced soon. Several lounges for guests aged 21 and above will also be available for those looking to pair their food with beverages.

Meet the celebrity chefs

Three chefs headline this year’s culinary programme:

  • Gino D’Acampo: The Italian chef and television personality brings his signature Italian cooking to the festival.

  • Rachel Allen: The Irish chef and food writer shares her practical kitchen knowledge and approach to good food.

  • Thomas Straker: The chef and restaurateur behind the social media hit All Things Butter explores the versatility of butter, including his inventive flavoured creations.

Visitors can take part in hands-on workshops with the chefs, pick up cooking tips and snap a selfie. The Keeta FirePit will also host live-fire cooking and barbecue demonstrations throughout the weekend.

All culinary sessions are free, with registration opening before each session. Places are subject to availability.

A new Candy Land Kids Zone

The festival’s Kids Zone has been revamped for 2026, with the new Candy Land offering younger visitors their own space to enjoy rides and arts and crafts.

The family-friendly area is designed to give children activities of their own while parents explore the festival.

Children under 12 enter free.

Live music across three days

A new entertainment line-up will bring live performances, musicians and DJs to the festival across all three days.

Emirati soul singer Hamdan Al Abri will bring a local sound to the programme, while Dubai rock band Tone Deaf will turn up the energy after dark.

Visitors can drop in for lunch with friends or stay into the evening for music and entertainment.

Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026 tickets and prices

Visitors can save by booking tickets in advance. Advance prices are available until November 12, or until tickets sell out. VIP packages are reportedly selling fastest.

What each ticket includes

General Admission – Dh80 in advance

  • One-day festival entry

  • Access to culinary workshops*

Taster Package – Dh185 in advance

  • One-day festival entry

  • Two food vouchers

  • Two beverage vouchers

  • Access to culinary workshops*

VIP Package – Dh350 in advance

  • One-day festival entry

  • Fast-track entry

  • Three food vouchers

  • Four beverage vouchers

  • VIP Lounge access

  • Access to culinary workshops*

Workshops operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Children under 12 enter free.

Friday Work Social Packages

Groups of 10 or more can book Friday Work Social Packages, which include food and drink vouchers and VIP Lounge access.

Prices start at Dh160 per person.

Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026: Dates and location

  • Dates: November 13–15, 2026

  • Location: Gateway Park North, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

  • Advance ticket deadline: November 12, 2026, or until sold out

  • Children under 12: Free entry

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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