Shah Rukh Khan unveils UNIFYD music fest in Abu Dhabi with Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, and Sonu Nigam headlining

Shah Rukh Khan curates a grand musical festival with Indian music icons in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi is gearing up for a serious dose of Bollywood star power, and this time, Shah Rukh Khan isn’t bringing a film to the UAE. He’s bringing a music festival.
The Bollywood superstar is the creative force behind UNIFYD, a new music and cultural festival that will make its debut at Etihad Live on Yas Island on March 20, 2027.
And the line-up is anything but modest.
Arijit Singh, the voice behind some of Bollywood’s biggest romantic hits, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla, and veteran playback singer Sonu Nigam will headline the one-day extravaganza, which promises to bring together more than 15 artists across multiple stages.
For Indian music lovers in the UAE, it’s the kind of musical reunion that rarely happens on such a grand scale.
But there’s another compelling twist. Sonu Nigam, one of India’s most enduring musical talents, will perform at a music festival for the first time in his career, according to the organisers.
Shah Rukh Khan swaps the big screen for a musical spectacle
Khan, who has spent more than three decades ruling the Bollywood box office, is stepping into a different creative role as the festival’s curator.
While audiences are accustomed to seeing him romance his heroines against spectacular backdrops, this time he’s helping shape a live music experience designed to celebrate Indian talent on a global platform.
“I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power. UNIFYD, produced by D’YAVOL Live along with District, will unite India’s most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time. The festival promises to be a true spectacle in terms of its scale, energy, and grandeur,” said Khan in a statement.
The festival is being produced by D’YAVOL Live and District, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, and in association with Emirates NBD.
D’YAVOL Live is part of the D’YAVOL Luxury Collective, co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh.
Why Abu Dhabi?
The UAE’s sizeable South Asian community makes Abu Dhabi a fitting launchpad for a festival built around Indian music and its global appeal.
But UNIFYD isn’t being pitched as just another concert.
Organisers are positioning it as a cultural gathering that celebrates the growing international influence of Indian music, bringing together different generations, genres and audiences under one roof.
“Indian music is already global. UNIFYD gives that cultural force a festival platform that matches its scale, ambition and influence,” said Bunty Singh, co-founder of D’YAVOL Live.
“Bringing together artists of this stature on the same day, in a lineup that has never existed before, is what makes the first edition so special. The production, setting and overall experience have been built to match the scale of that moment.”
And the ambition doesn’t end with Abu Dhabi. Organisers have already indicated plans to take UNIFYD to other cities and international markets.
For now, however, the UAE gets the first taste of this ambitious musical venture.
When do UNIFYD Abu Dhabi tickets go on sale?
Fans hoping to catch Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam on the same day should mark their calendars.
Here’s what you need to know:
Event: UNIFYD 2027
Date: March 20, 2027
Venue: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Headliners: Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam
Line-up: More than 15 artists across multiple stages
Emirates NBD cardholder presale: October 19, 2026, at 9.30am UAE time
Presale ends: October 20, 2026, at 9.30am UAE time
General ticket sales: October 20, 2026, at 10.30am UAE time
Where to buy: Exclusively through the District app
Ticket prices have not yet been disclosed in the official announcement.
For fans who have grown up on Shah Rukh Khan’s films, Arijit Singh’s heartbreak anthems, Sonu Nigam’s timeless melodies and Karan Aujla’s Punjabi chartbusters, March 20 could be one of the biggest dates on Abu Dhabi’s 2027 entertainment calendar.