Shah Rukh Khan’s UNIFYD Abu Dhabi festival adds Jonita, Shalmali Kholgade and more to line-up

Sonu Nigam to perform special set at UNIFYD music festival in Abu Dhabi
UNIFYD, the new music festival curated by Shah Rukh Khan, has added more than a dozen artists to its debut line-up, alongside previously announced headliners Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla.
Joining the bill at Etihad Live on Yas Island on March 20, 2027, are Jonita, Shalmali Kholgade, Patiala Mehfil, Simran Choudhary, Nooriyah, Curtain Blue, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Rusha & Blizza, Stick No Bills, BOH!B, Priyanka and Unnayanaa. Veteran playback singer Sonu Nigam will also perform a special set, which organisers say will be his first appearance at a music festival.
The one-day event will feature more than 15 artists across multiple stages.
Tickets go on sale today, with an Emirates NBD cardholder presale opening at 9.30am on the District app.
A new role for Shah Rukh Khan
Khan is the festival’s curator, a departure from his three decades on screen.
“I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power,” he said. “UNIFYD, produced by D’YAVOL Live along with District, will unite India’s most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time.”
The festival is produced by D’YAVOL Live and District, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, and in association with Emirates NBD. D’YAVOL Live is part of the D’YAVOL Luxury Collective, co-founded by Khan, his son Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh.
“Indian music is already global. UNIFYD gives that cultural force a festival platform that matches its scale, ambition and influence,” said Singh.
Organisers have indicated plans to take UNIFYD to other cities after its Abu Dhabi debut.
Key details
Event: UNIFYD 2027
Date: March 20, 2027
Venue: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Line-up: Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Sonu Nigam (special set), JONITA, Shalmali Kholgade, Patiala Mehfil, Simran Choudhary, Nooriyah, Curtain Blue, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Rusha & Blizza, Stick No Bills, BOH!B, Priyanka, Unnayanaa
Emirates NBD presale: October 19, 9.30am to October 20, 9.30am UAE time
General sale: October 20, 10.30am UAE time
Tickets: Exclusively on the District app
Prices: Not yet announced