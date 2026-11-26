The controversy comes weeks before Khan's next big-screen outing. King, an action drama directed by Siddharth Anand, opens in theatres on December 24. It is his first theatrical release since Dunki and his second film with Anand after Pathaan. The cast also includes Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures are producing the film.