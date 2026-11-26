The legal team posted a message on the Instagram account
A legal notice that appeared to come from Shah Rukh Khan and was aimed at influencer Suvigya Sharma is not genuine, according to the actor's lawyers.
Mumbai-based law firm Hirani Associates, which represents Khan, posted a clarification on Instagram after a screenshot of the document went viral. The firm said the actor had not authorised the notice and had not asked any lawyer, including Hirani Associates, to send it.
The disputed notice, which has been widely shared online, invoked Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the provision covering defamation. It told Sharma to delete his reel, drop the allegation, and confirm in writing within two days that he had complied.
Sharma didn't back down. In a second video, he defended his comments as fair criticism and said they were protected by his right to free speech.
The reel at the centre of the row combined two clips. One showed Anant Ambani speaking with spiritual leader Sadhguru. The other showed Ambani in conversation with Khan. Sharma used them to suggest that the actor had been asked to stay silent.
The controversy comes weeks before Khan's next big-screen outing. King, an action drama directed by Siddharth Anand, opens in theatres on December 24. It is his first theatrical release since Dunki and his second film with Anand after Pathaan. The cast also includes Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures are producing the film.
Five demands, 48 hours
According to the original report from multiple Indian outlets, Sharma had reportedly been given 48 hours to comply with five demands and provide written confirmation that he has done so.
Film release ahead
The row comes as Khan prepares for the release of his action film King, slated for a Christmas release. The film marks the first time he shares screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.