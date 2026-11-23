Khan, who began by apologising for arriving late, reflected on how much of life is spent in struggle.: “I always realise one thing, that in life we are always fighting for so many things. Sometimes we fight for our dreams, sometimes we fight for our identity, we fight for our loved ones. Many times we even have to fight from a parking spot to our own little thought. But in the middle of all this, there is one thing for which there is absolutely, completely no need to fight for, and that is shaanti and peace, aman," he said.