Shah Rukh Khan advocates dialogue over violence at Global Peace Honours 2026
When his younger son asked him how hatred could be turned into love, Shah Rukh Khan said his answer was a simple one: pick dialogue over violence, and trust over fear. The actor shared the exchange on Saturday evening at the Gateway of India, where he was among the headline guests at Global Peace Honours 2026.
A fight not worth having
Khan, who began by apologising for arriving late, reflected on how much of life is spent in struggle.: “I always realise one thing, that in life we are always fighting for so many things. Sometimes we fight for our dreams, sometimes we fight for our identity, we fight for our loved ones. Many times we even have to fight from a parking spot to our own little thought. But in the middle of all this, there is one thing for which there is absolutely, completely no need to fight for, and that is shaanti and peace, aman," he said.
According to the actor, peace begins inside a person's own heart. He said that he is fortunate to be welcomed warmly wherever he travels, and that in every country he visits he has also found deep respect for India, which he described as a model of peace.
Khan then turned to a line from his 1995 hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, "Bade Bade Shehro Mein". He used it to argue that the big decisions of powerful nations should not overshadow small acts of kindness, because those small acts are often what end up changing history.
He closed with the conversation with his son. "That's how love is going to win," he said.
Stars on stage
The tribute drew a large turnout from the Hindi film industry. Boman Irani and Vikrant Massey hosted the evening. Sukhwinder Singh brought Khan on stage with a rendition of "Chak De India."
Akshay Kumar performed to "Teri Mitti" and then to "Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo." Tiger Shroff danced to "Deva Shree Ganesha," his first public appearance since the shooting incident in October. Ranveer Singh made his entrance to a track from Dhurandhar and later honoured cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.