Whatever went down, the clip certainly has drawn a lot of comments
Shah Rukh Khan may be the king of cool, but apparently the Bollywood great can also be told to hush in a crowd. Or at least that’s what it looked like to those watching eagerly from the wings this Saturday when Khan approached Anant Ambani and Sadhguru, who were talking on the Global Peace Honours 2026 stage at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.
The Nov 21 event was a call to pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and people who put their lives on the line every single day to safeguard others.
Among the star-studded guest list were Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Vikrant Massey.
As the evening wore on and guests went to and fro from the stage, some to be feted, others to pay homage, there came a moment that has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
In it, we see Ambani talking to the spiritual leader when Khan comes into the conversation. They seem to have been laughing and Khan appears to speak. Next, we see Ambani cutting off Khan and shushing him in public much like a mother might do to an errant child, complete with a finger raised to the lips. Khan looks taken aback and slightly embarrassed but then stops, smiles, and begins to talk to others around those two.
This has of course led to lots of trolling, with people calling out power and saying celebrity can not stand before it.
One social media mused: It's all a matrix. A setup. Ambani owns Bollywood." While another said: "I think Anant should not have shown his finger to Shah Rukh Khan. Whatever the circumstances, respect should go both ways. And let’s not forget — SRK built his career largely on his own, without a powerful family or industrial empire backing him."A third went a step further, writing: "I like how truly like how so-called stars are running like headless chickens when real money and industrial power talks."