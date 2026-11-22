Shah Rukh Khan may be the king of cool, but apparently the Bollywood great can also be told to hush in a crowd. Or at least that’s what it looked like to those watching eagerly from the wings this Saturday when Khan approached Anant Ambani and Sadhguru, who were talking on the Global Peace Honours 2026 stage at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.

In it, we see Ambani talking to the spiritual leader when Khan comes into the conversation. They seem to have been laughing and Khan appears to speak. Next, we see Ambani cutting off Khan and shushing him in public much like a mother might do to an errant child, complete with a finger raised to the lips. Khan looks taken aback and slightly embarrassed but then stops, smiles, and begins to talk to others around those two.

As the evening wore on and guests went to and fro from the stage, some to be feted, others to pay homage, there came a moment that has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

One social media mused: It's all a matrix. A setup. Ambani owns Bollywood." While another said: "I think Anant should not have shown his finger to Shah Rukh Khan. Whatever the circumstances, respect should go both ways. And let’s not forget — SRK built his career largely on his own, without a powerful family or industrial empire backing him."A third went a step further, writing: "I like how truly like how so-called stars are running like headless chickens when real money and industrial power talks."

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.