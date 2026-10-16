Louvre Abu Dhabi: A universal museum bridging cultures and time

It is a geometric structure of 7,850 stars, repeated at different sizes and angles across eight layers. Four outer layers are clad in stainless steel and four inner layers in aluminium, separated by a steel frame five metres high. A ray of sun must pass through every layer before it appears, and then it disappears again. The result is a shifting scatter of light on the white walls and the water below, which Nouvel himself calls a “rain of light.”