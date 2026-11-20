Dubai: British tennis star Emma Raducanu has shared a glimpse of her visit to Abu Dhabi, posting a series of pictures from the UAE capital on her Instagram account.

The 24-year-old visited the Zayed National Museum, where she took in the city's architecture, culture and heritage. Another photograph showed her holding a falcon during her trip.

The former US Open champion is expected to return to competitive action early next year as she looks to climb back up the world rankings.

The injury occurred during her run to the Queen's Club final in June, where she was beaten by Donna Vekic. It subsequently forced her to miss Wimbledon, the US Open and the Asian swing.

Raducanu's visit to Abu Dhabi comes as she continues her recovery from a stress fracture in her right leg, which has kept her out of action for several months.

Raducanu, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, shared several images from the visit, expressing her admiration for Abu Dhabi in the caption.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.