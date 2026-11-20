The British tennis star visited Abu Dhabi, sharing pictures of her trip on Instagram
Dubai: British tennis star Emma Raducanu has shared a glimpse of her visit to Abu Dhabi, posting a series of pictures from the UAE capital on her Instagram account.
The 24-year-old visited the Zayed National Museum, where she took in the city's architecture, culture and heritage. Another photograph showed her holding a falcon during her trip.
Raducanu, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, shared several images from the visit, expressing her admiration for Abu Dhabi in the caption.
“Blown away by the architecture, beauty and rich heritage here in Abu Dhabi.
“An unforgettable experience filled with learnings… already can’t wait to be back.”
The post attracted plenty of attention from her followers, with fellow tennis player Paula Badosa among those leaving a comment.
Raducanu's visit to Abu Dhabi comes as she continues her recovery from a stress fracture in her right leg, which has kept her out of action for several months.
The injury occurred during her run to the Queen's Club final in June, where she was beaten by Donna Vekic. It subsequently forced her to miss Wimbledon, the US Open and the Asian swing.
The former US Open champion is expected to return to competitive action early next year as she looks to climb back up the world rankings.