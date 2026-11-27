This magnificent illuminated spectacle will continue throughout the Union Day festivities
As December 2 approaches, Abu Dhabi is taking on a spectacular new look, with decorations marking the UAE’s 55th Union Day illuminating the capital’s main streets, bridges and public squares with innovative geometric designs and dazzling light displays. The decorations tell the story of 55 years of unity, leadership and prosperity, celebrating the nation’s remarkable journey and its continued ambitions for the future.
During an evening tour along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Sheikh Zayed Street and Al Maryah Island, the creativity of the decorative designs is clearly evident. They bring together the four colours of the UAE flag — red, green, white and black — with authentic symbols of Emirati heritage.
Illuminated arches hang from streetlight poles like necklaces of sparkling pearls, interspersed with glowing sculptures of falcons, palm fronds and traditional sailing vessels. The number “55” also features prominently at major roundabouts, presented in contemporary designs symbolising the nation’s continuous journey towards the future.
The celebrations extend beyond the capital’s roads to encompass some of the emirate’s most prominent landmarks and architectural structures. The facades of towers, government buildings and tourist destinations sparkle with interactive lighting installations and laser displays that reflect the nation’s pride and deep sense of belonging.
In the heart of public parks and recreational spaces, Abu Dhabi City Municipality has installed striking three-dimensional artistic structures, providing families and visitors with attractive settings in which to capture memorable photographs amid a warm and joyful festive atmosphere.
As night falls, Abu Dhabi’s streets are transformed into an open-air celebration, attracting Emiratis, residents and tourists eager to enjoy the captivating visual spectacle. The scenes reflect a strong sense of community and togetherness, embodying the spirit of the Union and the values of coexistence and fraternity established by the UAE’s Founding Fathers.
This magnificent illuminated spectacle will continue throughout the Union Day festivities, reaffirming that December 2 remains an enduring occasion to celebrate the nation’s achievements, renew pride in its remarkable journey and look ahead with confidence to an even brighter future.