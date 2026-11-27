Plan ahead: Abu Dhabi announces road closures for Eid Al Etihad celebrations
Motorists in Abu Dhabi should plan their journeys around a series of temporary road closures announced ahead of the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
The restrictions affect several key roads and intersections, with authorities advising drivers to use alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.
Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced temporary closures on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street on two dates:
Sunday, November 29: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Wednesday, December 2: 8.30am to 11.30am
In a social media post, the office shared a traffic advisory showing the closed sections in red and alternative routes in green.
Drivers can use the following roads during the Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street closures:
Shakhbout bin Sultan Street
Salama Bint Butti Street
Rabdan Street
Mawgab Street
Tunb Al Kubra Street
Wahat Al Karama Street
Musaffah Bridge
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow the designated alternative routes.
The Integrated Transport Centre, operating under the AD Mobility identity, has also announced temporary traffic restrictions at several locations across the emirate.
Saadiyat Island: staged intersection closure
An intersection on Saadiyat Island will be closed in stages from Saturday, November 28, at midnight until Sunday, November 29, at midnight.
Sheikh Zayed Bridge: right-lane closure
The right lane towards Abu Dhabi will be closed from Saturday, November 28, at midnight until Monday, November 30, at 6am.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11): Al Dhafra
The right lane towards Ghuweifat in the Al Dhafra Region will be closed from Thursday, November 26, until Sunday, November 29. The advisory did not specify the closure timings.
With multiple road restrictions scheduled across Abu Dhabi, drivers should check traffic updates before setting out, allow extra travel time and follow road signs and instructions from traffic authorities.
Motorists travelling through the affected areas should use the recommended alternative routes and avoid closed sections until restrictions are lifted.